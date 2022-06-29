ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WINC Podcast (6/28): WWE NXT 2.0 Review, WWE RAW Ratings, Sasha Banks/Naomi Update

By Kellie Haulotte
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), Isa (@NYCDemonD1va), and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. –...

www.wrestlinginc.com

wrestlinginc.com

How Does Bianca Belair Feel About Possible Intergender Matches In WWE?

Intergender matches and man-on-woman violence in WWE haven’t been displayed much since the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but one of WWE’s top stars, “Raw “Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, isn’t shy about welcoming all challengers., including men. “I’m a fan...
stillrealtous.com

Latest Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Status Following Release Reports

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the talk of the wrestling world since they walked out of Raw, but there seem to be conflicting reports regarding whether or not Sasha is still with the company. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. had reported that WWE released Banks, and WrestleVotes also reported...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE Reaction To Castagnoli Signing With AEW

Some of the talent backstage at WWE were shocked that Claudio Castagnoli signed the dotted line with AEW, according to Dave Meltzer. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Castagnoli was likely offered a sizable amount of money to re-sign with WWE, and that Tony Khan either matched or topped that offer. This reportedly surprised the locker room, as it was believed AEW was no longer offering contracts of that size. Khan has said that he’s been a fan of Castagnoli’s work both in and out of the ring.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – July 1, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. All of the men in the Money in the Bank Ladder match are in the ring with a lot of ladders in the ring. Omos is the only one who has not climbed a ladder of the six in the match. Seth...
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Healed From Injury, Stable Teases Breakup On AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite” featured a trios match between The Gunn Club’s Austin & Colten Gunn with Max Caster versus Danhausen and his surprise partners, FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The match had several back-and-forth moments, with it looking like anybody’s match at...
PWMania

Undertaker Comments On Bianca Belair’s Potential, Evolution Of Becky Lynch

If you ask “The Dead Man,” when it comes to “Big Time Becks'” career in WWE — she is just getting started. The Undertaker recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. One of the topics “The Phenom” discussed during the interview was his thoughts on the emergence over the past couple of years of Becky Lynch as a top WWE Superstar.
wrestlinginc.com

Jon Moxley Calls AEW Star The Greatest Wrestler Ever

Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club has received a lot of praise for his in-ring work over the course of his his 20+ year career, but during the post-show media scrum following AEW X NJPW’s Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View, current AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley had a particularly strong compliment for his BCC stablemate.
wrestlinginc.com

Undertaker Believes Female WWE Star Has ‘Just Scratched The Surface’

One WWE superstar that scratched and clawed her way to the top of the card is Becky Lynch, now also recognized as Big Time Becks on television. Her efforts have been praised by several WWE legends throughout her run, with the latest being the legendary “Deadman”, The Undertaker.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Lana Comments On Whether She Misses Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Lana has taken to social media in order to address her absence from the professional wrestling world, admitting that she misses the business. Lana tweeted, “I miss wrestling. There is nothing like it in the entire world.”. I miss wrestling. There is nothing like it in...
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reveals Custom John Cena WWE Title Belt

WWE has been celebrating John Cena’s 20th anniversary with the company throughout the month of June, and the former WWE Champion made his return to Raw on Monday. The celebration is rolling on as today WWE unveiled a special legacy championship belt that was inspired by the leader of the Cenation.
wrestlinginc.com

Undertaker Comments On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Promotion

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker believes Stephanie McMahon has what it takes to tackle her new role as WWE Chairwomen and CEO. The former WWE Champion is known as one of Vince McMahon’s favorite talents of all time, but that didn’t stop Taker from heaping praise on Vince’s interim replacement during an interview with Sports Illustrated.
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Suffers Injury During Blood And Guts Match

Santana suffered an injury during the “Blood & Guts” main event bout held on the 6/29 “AEW Dynamite.”. The Proud & Powerful star appeared to get hurt after hitting Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia with an Uranage throw, before landing awkwardly on both his wrist and knee, as seen in the video below. His leg buckled immediately following the maneuver, and he remained grounded for the rest of the match. According to fans at the arena, Santana would roll out of the ring, lying between the cage and the ropes, as he communicated with referees at the ringside area.
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Trying To Mend Fences With Sasha Banks

Call it a hope spot. There are a lot of people in WWE and several of them have been around the company for a long time. At some point though, everyone is going to have to leave for one reason or another, with some of them not getting to leave on their own terms. Unfortunately some of these splits can be a bit nasty, but WWE seems to want to fix up a recent issue.
wrestlinginc.com

Will Ospreay Interested In Facing New WWE Superstar

The wrestling world has been buzzing over the past week about Will Ospreay’s performance against Orange Cassidy, but the New Japan Pro Wrestling star is now ready to step through the proverbial forbidden door once again, this time with a WWE Superstar. Ospreay picked up a victory at the...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reveals First Glimpse Of John Cena Legacy Championship

As we approach the end of June, the sun sets on WWE’s month-long celebration of John Cena for his 20th anniversary with the company. Through social media posts, celebratory merchandise, and even an episode of “Raw” dedicated to him this past Monday, WWE has pulled out all the stops for the 16-time WWE Champion.
wrestlinginc.com

JBL Told Vince McMahon That Young WWE Prospect Would Be A Star

20 years ago, a young talent in WWE was just getting his start, wrestling in trunks based on the local town’s sports team and promising to deliver “ruthless aggression.” That young man was future 16-time World Champion John Cena, and WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield was one of the first to notice his star potential.
PWMania

Two Matches Revealed For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Preview

WWE has revealed matches for tonight’s SmackDown. SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona for the Money In the Bank go-home episode. In a tag team match, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will compete against the Viking Raiders (Erik and...
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Releases Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos

It’s been one year of The Man and The Architect. Becky Lynch took to Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her marriage to Seth Rollins, sharing never-before-seen photos from the ceremony. “One year ago I married the greatest man I’ve ever known. @wwerollins,” Lynch wrote.
wrestlinginc.com

John Silver Doesn’t Think MJF Is Worth AEW Pay Raise

With so much going on in the pro wrestling landscape these days, it’s easy to forget it’s only been a month since AEW star MJF took us all on a rollercoaster ride, from speculation he’d refuse to appear at AEW Double or Nothing, only to do so, to his fiery speech against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan on “AEW Dynamite” a few days later. Since then, all has been quiet on the MJF front except for a few comments from those in AEW, with some openly criticizing him while others have played coy or offered no comment at all.
