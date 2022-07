ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Three first responders were injured while rescuing a woman from a house fire in St. Charles County near St. Peters Tuesday morning. At around 6:30 a.m., a home along Wood Oaks Drive caught fire. First responders rescued one person from the fire, according to officials at the scene. A neighbor shared a photo with 5 On Your Side showing large flames engulfing much of the home and heavy black smoke pouring out of the roof.

