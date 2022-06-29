ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interstate Angel | Woman plays harp in the middle of traffic jam on I-85

ATLANTA — Traffic on Interstate 85 looked a little different than usual on Sunday. The backup on the highway due to a crash up ahead led many people to get out of their cars and walk around. Among the travelers...

Caught on camera: Driver crashes through wall at SW Atlanta business

ATLANTA - A security camera caught a van crashing through the brick walls and busting up a southwest Atlanta business. The video, taken just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, shows a silver van going straight through the wall into the business' parking lot on the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
Parking Lot Concert series taking over Atlanta for July 4th weekend featuring Yung Joc and more

The fire works won’t be the only thing popping this weekend – several Atlanta artists will be too!. If you’re looking for a socially distant and entertaining way to enjoy your 4th of July weekend, we’ve got news for you. This Saturday, the Parking Lot Concert series A Town Bash is heading to the Village Skatepark ATL. What exactly is the Parking Lot Concert? It’s a concert series that promotes social distancing because those who come out to enjoy the show get to experience it all from the safety of their own vehicle. Of course, when covid came around, we weren’t able to do a lot of things including enjoy concerts, but PLC found a way to bring back the thrill of a concert in a safe way.
Officials warn travelers not to bring guns to Atlanta Airport, where 200 have been confiscated this year

ATLANTA — Officials in Atlanta gathered at the airport on Friday to deliver a unified message ahead of the July 4th travel weekend: "Please leave your gun at home." Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expects hundreds of thousands of passengers to fly out of Atlanta over the weekend and hundreds of thousands more to fly into the airport or pass through.
Spend an evening at these 5 quintessential dive bars in Atlanta

Dive bars hold a special place in the hearts of Atlantans. They’re the neighborhood watering holes and the so-bad-it’s-good destinations that offer a break from pretense. They’re the places where expectations can be lowered in direct proportion to alcohol prices. Tucked into the folds of our city,...
56-year-old Annette Rush dead after a vehicle plowed into a home in Coweta County (Coweta County, GA)

56-year-old Annette Rush dead after a vehicle plowed into a home in Coweta County (Coweta County, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old Annette Rush as the woman who lost her life following a crash that also injured two other people in Coweta County. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic accident took place on Highway 54 and Johnson Road. The early reports showed that officers were patrolling Highway 54 and Johnson Road when they found a vehicle that had allegedly failed to dim its headlights [...]
Tractor trailer becomes engulfed in flames on I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. Multiple lanes of I-285 Northbound were shut down Friday morning due to a tractor trailer fire just before I-20 in DeKalb County. This happened around 5:44 a.m. There is also no word...
City Girls & Usher Deliver Party Anthem "Good Love"

Get ready to lace up your skates and hit up Cascade because City Girls and Usher are setting the tempo for the summer. Atlanta is known for its skate culture and Cascade has been a cultural staple for decades. If you've been over on Usher's social media pages, you'll regularly find the R&B icon rolling his way around a rink, often with his famous friends like Jermaine Dupri by his side.
Brothers rebrand long-time Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant

Brothers Andy and Glenn McDaniel may have changed the name of their Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant to McDaniel’s QN2, but they’ve kept customer favorites while putting their spin on the menu. The brothers began at this location as a Slope’s BBQ franchise 20 years ago in March. They had the chance to make a change […] The post Brothers rebrand long-time Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Massive semi-trailer truck fire shuts down multiple lanes of I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fiery crash involving a semi-trailer truck shut down multiple lanes of Interstate 285 early Friday morning. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras caught major flames coming from the truck, which was located by the Rainbow Drive exit close to Interstate 20 in DeKalb County. The crash...
How Black-owned vegan restaurants in West End prefigured Atlanta’s passion for plants

State Representative El-Mahdi Holly is a longtime customer of Soul Vegetarian #1, where he’s particularly a fan of the roasted kalebone entree, a high-gluten dish that mimics meatloaf, and which he orders with two sides: vegan mac and cheese and sweet potatoes. A vegetarian all his life, Holly began patronizing the West End mainstay in 1995, during his sophomore year at Morehouse College—long before plant-based food became a citywide trend, and before recent development brought new interest to the neighborhood.
