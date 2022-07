The pressure for Mike McCarthy to deliver big in 2022 is immeasurable, and Jason Garrett can somewhat empathize. Granted, the latter didn't face any fear of being fired early in his roughly 10-year stint at head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but he eventually did in 2019, and another lackluster performance paved the way for the former to succeed him in North Texas. Now, only two seasons later, McCarthy finds himself already being put to the fire -- as owner Jerry Jones attempts to quell rumors of the Cowboys having heart eyes for Sean Payton in 2023.

