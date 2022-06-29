ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, VA

A toddler died after being left in a car -- hours later, his father took his own life, police say

erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours after the apparent accidental death of a toddler who had been left in a car, the child's father took his own life, authorities in Virginia said Tuesday. Chesterfield County police received a call at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday indicating that an 18-month-old boy had been left in an unattended...

www.erienewsnow.com

