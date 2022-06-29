ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Union Square robbery suspect identified

By Dylan Jimenez
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the suspect in the Union Square Federal Credit Union robbery.

According to a release from Officer Jeff Hughes, Melvis Compton has been arrested and charged with robbery and possession of controlled substance.

WFPD responded to Union Square around 3:17 p.m. for a bank alarm. Officers determined a robbery had taken place and notified investigators.

Police received surveillance video of the suspect and shared it with other police personnel.

The release says Compton was found in the 1200 block of Broad wearing the same clothing from the robbery video. Compton was also found with the money in his possession taken during the robbery.

Compton gave a full confession during an interview at the police station according to the release. Police received a warrant for the arrest of Compton.

The FBI also helped in the investigation.

Texoma's Homepage

Law enforcement prep for busy holiday weekend, DUIs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is often associated by a rise in drunk driving-related fatalities and serious injuries. To prevent the number of injuries TxDOT has launched a new campaign called ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ to encourage Texans not to drink and drive. More than 300 alcohol-related traffic crashes were […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

City View Superintendent says allegations are still under investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong has released a new statement saying allegations are still under investigation. Agencies investigating the allegations include: City View ISD Cheif of Police Wichita Falls Police Department Texas Rangers. Bushong also said that while he has been superintendent the district has not covered up, ignored, or […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

