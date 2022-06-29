ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Fire restrictions enacted at noon Wed. in unincorporated Larimer County

By KFKA News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire restrictions go into effect at lunchtime Wednesday in unincorporated parts of Larimer County. Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to enact the restrictions...

coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County Commissioners to introduce gun control ordinances

The Boulder County Commissioners are set to introduce five proposed ordinances designed to address gun violence. The new ordinances include a ban on the sale of assault weapons and the possession of “ghost guns”, a 21-year age restriction for purchasing a firearm, a waiting period for purchasing a firearm and restrictions on carrying firearms in sensitive public areas.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Police expected to enforce fireworks ordinance July 4th

The Greeley Fire Department is urging residents to celebrate 4th of July safely by attending a professional fireworks show. Greeley City Council recently amended the city’s fireworks ordinance, increasing fines for illegal fireworks to $1,000 and possible jail time. Fireworks like bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles, cherry bombs, shells and rockets are illegal. The only type permitted for usage in the city are the non-explosive kind that don’t leave the ground like fountains, ground spinners, sparklers, dipped sticks and illuminating torches. Fireworks will light up the sky at the 100th annual Greeley Stampede that runs through Monday, July 4th at Island Grove Regional Park. The show starts at 9:30 p.m.
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Larimer County fire grows to 100 acres

The Halligan fire had grown to 100 acres, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. The blaze northwest of Fort Collins was zero percent contained, but the flames had not damaged any homes. The fire was caused by lightning Monday night, according to the Sheriff's Office. Around 50 firefighters were...
CBS Denver

Vandalism to water gates means 'monumental losses' for city of Northglenn

The Grand County Sheriff's Department says recent vandalism to water diversion gates could "monumental losses" of water to the city of Northglenn. The sheriff's office says the city of Northglenn owns a water ditch on Berthoud Pass - in unincorporated Grand County.That ditch diverts water through the gates to Northglenn, authorities say.City employees reported the theft of water and criminal mischief on June 22 after they realized a "sudden and significant" drop in water over the course of two days.They found multiple diversion gates had been intentionally damaged or destroyed."This type of crime is extremely concerning and is in no way victimless. The residents of the City of Northglenn are directly impacted by this vandalism," Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a news release on June 30.Those with more information about the vandalism are asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-725-3343 or send an email to so_investigations@co.grand.co.us.
NORTHGLENN, CO
Larimer County, CO
Government
County
Larimer County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Halligan Fire fully contained

The Halligan Fire burning northwest of Fort Collins is now fully contained. The fire broke out late Monday night following a lightning strike. It burned both public and private lands near Halligan Reservoir, spanning as much as 150 acres.
FORT COLLINS, CO
#Unincorporated
denverite.com

Denver and other cities are suing Gov. Jared Polis over taxes and power

On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
DENVER, CO
cuindependent.com

Twelve Tribes under scrutiny in Marshall Fire investigation

The Twelve Tribes sect is currently under investigation for igniting one of the most destructive fires in Colorado state history. This expansive fire, later coined “The Marshall Fire”, set over 1,100 homes ablaze in Boulder County on Dec. 30, 2021– a catastrophic event that would not be easily forgotten by Superior and Louisville residents.
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on U.S. 287

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week on U.S. 287 as Nicholas Bartz, 21. The Colorado State Patrol identified Bartz as being from Frederick. Investigators said Bartz was driving north on U.S. 287 at 7:36 p.m. Friday when he struck the...
1310kfka.com

Feyen poised to become next Larimer Co. Sheriff

It’s looking like Fort Collins Police Assistant Chief John Feyen will be the next Larimer County Sheriff. Unofficial election results show Feyen leading by more than 5,200 votes over opponent Jeff Fisher, a deputy chief at the Louisville Police Department. Both were running in the Republican primary. There are no Democrats in the race. Feyen is poised to succeed Sheriff Justin Smith who is term limited and now running to be a Larimer County Commissioner.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Lawsuit filed in Boulder County airport shuttle service transaction

The marriage of airport shuttle services in Boulder County, consummated in February this year, is off to a rocky start, with the buyer of some assets of Flatiron Transportation LLC contending in a lawsuit that the seller failed to disclose material information that could have affected the purchase price. Simon...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Cow tries to cross U.S. 36 outside Boulder looking for calf

A cow separated from her calf escaped her pen three times and eventually wound up on U.S. 36 outside Boulder, but officials said she was safely corralled and a reunion is in the works. Phillip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, said the cow tried to...
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Halligan Fire now more than half-contained

The Halligan Fire, burning northwest of Fort Collins, is just over half-contained. The 150-acre fire was sparked by lightning late Monday night. About 100 firefighters are combating the flames in remote and rugged terrain near Halligan Reservoir but windy weather conditions hampered firefighting efforts some Wednesday. At last check, the fire was about 60% contained. Fire restrictions went into effect in Larimer County Tuesday, lasting until the end of July.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Bear relocated after climbing into tree in Safeway parking lot

A bear had to be relocated this week in Loveland after it found its way up a tree at a Safeway parking lot off Highway 34.The bear was a young female. It was running through neighborhoods in the northern Colorado city before it climbed up into the tree.Wildlife officers were able to safely get the bear down after tranquilizing it. They released it back into the wild after that.
LOVELAND, CO

