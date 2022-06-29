ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Deadly Missouri train derailment could have been avoided with train crossing system improvements

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 29, 2022 - 02:02 - Correspondent Garrett Tenney reported...

lakeexpo.com

Kids Caught Wearing A Life Jacket Will Get A Prize From Highway Patrol & Ameren This Weekend

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Kids spotted wearing a life jacket this weekend could get a free t-shirt, thanks to a safety-promotion campaign with the Highway Patrol and Ameren. Recognizing that drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury or death in children under 15, Ameren Missouri has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) marine troopers to reward kids who are taking proper water safety precautions. This Fourth of July weekend, and during other busy weekends, children seen wearing a life jacket at Lake of the Ozarks could get a free T-shirt from Ameren Missouri for their smart choice.
kbia.org

Missouri's COVID-19 response rated worst in its region

Missouri’s COVID response was the worst in the region, across multiple metrics, including hospital usage. That’s according to the Commonwealth Fund, a national health-focused private foundation. Its 2022 Scorecard on State Health System performance also ranked Missouri last among neighboring states in other areas including health care access and affordability, avoidable hospital use, and income disparity.
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Treasurer Fitzpatrick expects to break $50-million in unclaimed property this year

Missouri state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick’s office manages more than $1-billion in unclaimed property. Missouri’s fiscal year ends Thursday, and Fitzpatrick expects to break more than $50-million in unclaimed property this year. One in ten Missourians has unclaimed property, with the average return about $300. Treasurer Fitzpatrick joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia”:
northwestmoinfo.com

Gasoline Prices in Missouri are Going Down

(MISSOURINET) – Gasoline is still expensive in Missouri, though the prices are currently heading in the right direction. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded in Missouri right now is four dollars-58 cents per gallon — that’s 30 cents a gallon lower than it was a week ago.
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s parole revocation defense team among first in country

For the first time in Missouri’s history, the state has a team of attorneys dedicated to defending people on the verge of having their parole revoked and facing more prison time.  Missouri is the third state in the country to establish a parole revocation defense team, following Connecticut and New York.  “We’re on the cutting […] The post Missouri’s parole revocation defense team among first in country appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kcur.org

Amtrak tragedy in Missouri

The Southwest Chief, an Amtrak train running from Los Angeles to Chicago, struck a dump truck at a rural crossing in Mendon, Missouri. Four were killed, including the dump truck driver, and 150 were taken to area hospitals. KCUR's Frank Morris went to the scene and tells the story of the aftermath.
Fox News

Southern border 'invasion' of Arizona 'unbelievable': Republican Senate candidate

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Jim Lamon called the "invasion" at Arizona's southern border "unbelievable" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JIM LAMON: [Illegal immigration] is the number one issue here in Arizona. Seventy-two percent of Republicans and the independents [who] will vote in the primary and general say this is their number one issue. It's trying to manifest itself all across our state. We're front and center here with this 50,000 per week invasion of our country. I, ex-military, as a business guy who gets things done, came from a career building large-scale power plants, billion-dollar plants on time, on budget.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Woman visiting Florida prison brings baby, cocaine and heroin

A woman attempted to smuggle two pounds of drugs into a Florida prison, officials said. 44-year-old Melissa Webster of Tallahassee brought her infant grandchild, and 100 grams of cocaine and heroin to a DeSoto Correctional Institution visitation on Sunday, according to a statement by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DSCO).
FLORIDA STATE
