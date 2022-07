Women across the U.S. are stocking up on emergency contraceptives after the Supreme Court overturned its landmark ruling protecting a woman's right to have an abortion. Online reproductive and sexual health provider Wisp, which sells two different types of so-called morning-after pills, said it witnessed an unprecedented 3,000% surge in sales of the emergency contraceptives after the Supreme Court's decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

