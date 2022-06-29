Woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed Kansas couple

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating two young boys. 14-year-old Juan Bina-Claytor and 12-year-old Eli Demoura of Wichita ran away from a residence in the 1800 block of South St. Francis at 9:30 a.m. today. If you know where they are or see them, please call […]

WICHITA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO