ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson County, KS

Woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed Kansas couple

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MCPHERSON COUNTY —A former Kansas woman is going to prison for her role in a fatal DUI crash that killed a Kansas couple. A McPherson County judge sentenced 44-year-old Julie...

jcpost.com

Comments / 4

Related
kfdi.com

Driver arrested after west Wichita crash

An unidentified driver was arrested after a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles in west Wichita. The crash was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday at 16th Street North and Maize Road. Police said a southbound pickup hauling a trailer went left of center and collided with a northbound vehicle, then two other cars were involved.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
City
Lehigh, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Mcpherson County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, KS
City
Hunter, KS
City
Ford, KS
County
Mcpherson County, KS
JC Post

Police found children from Kan. daycare unsupervised near pool

MCPHERSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a daycare provider for alleged child endangerment. Just before 11a.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of young children and a dog found unsupervised in someone’s backyard near a pool, according to Police Captain Mark Brinck. When officers arrived, they found four children...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
KSN News

Wichita police asking for help locating two young boys

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating two young boys. 14-year-old Juan Bina-Claytor and 12-year-old Eli Demoura of Wichita ran away from a residence in the 1800 block of South St. Francis at 9:30 a.m. today. If you know where they are or see them, please call […]
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kansas man found safe

BUTLER COUNTY – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported that Joseph Hayes, 71, was located safe around 4:30 p.m. Friday evening near Benton, Arkansas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Hayes was discovered by law enforcement in Arkansas after a citizen report. He was transported to the...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Prison#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Ems
JC Post

Kan. school locked down during arrest of wanted suspect

RENO COUNTY — The report of an armed subject led officials to place Nickerson Elementary School, 400 North Nickerson Street, into lockdown Wednesday morning. The family of 30-year-old Kristopher Gobble phoned law enforcement after they had an altercation with him, according to Steve Lutz of the Reno County Sheriff's Department.
KSN News

Wichita airport officer/firefighter charged with computer crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita Airport Authority officer/firefighter has been charged with computer crimes, according to a release from the City of Wichita on Wednesday. City officials say that Lt. Matthew Hoyt, who was employed by the Wichita Airport Authority (WAA) for 22 years, has been charged with two counts of computer crimes by […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police seek boy who allegedly stabbed another during fight

Police are looking for a teen who allegedly stabbed another teen during a fight in central Salina early Thursday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Montrose Street at 1 a.m. Thursday for the report of a possible stabbing.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas man jailed for alleged criminal use of explosives

MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after an early morning traffic stop. Just before 2a.m. Thursday, deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle near U.S. 77 at mile marker 142, according to a media release. Deputies found illegal drugs in the vehicle and arrested 56-year-old Thomas...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Wichita police locate four missing people

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, June 29, the Wichita Police Department requested the public’s assistance in a welfare check for four people. Police were looking for two adults and two children. They have since been found.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Driver escapes wreck before fire engulfs pickup south of Salina

An Assaria man escaped a wrecked pickup before fire engulfed it south of Salina late Wednesday night. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Jonathan Yost, 43, of Assaria, was southbound in the 4900 block of S. Ohio in a 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup at approximately 11:54 p.m. Wednesday when the pickup left the roadway and struck trees along the roadside.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

One hurt in west Wichita crash

Emergency crews are cleaning up an injury accident on Kellogg at the West Street exit. The crash happening just before 7:00 Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes of Kellogg. Emergency crews are asking you to avoid the area. Emergency dispatchers say at least one person has been taken to the...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy