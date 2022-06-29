ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Brazil follows EU and US as it considers making USB-C iPhone mandatory

By Filipe Espósito
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5xww_0gP4dn6T00

Apple has been getting a lot of pressure to replace the Lightning connector with the USB-C standard on the iPhone. After the European Union decided that USB-C will become mandatory for mobile devices and US senators considered a similar policy, now Brazil might be the next country to force Apple to build a USB-C iPhone.

As reported by Tecnoblog, the Brazilian regulatory agency (also known as Anatel) has proposed new requirements for smartphone manufacturers when it comes to the charging port. Anatel believes that USB-C allows “greater convenience for consumers” and that it will also help reduce waste as users can actually reuse their power adapters regardless of what device they have.

Since most Android smartphones already come with a USB-C port, the project is clearly concerned about a USB-C iPhone.

However, in Brazil, the project is focused on smartphones (at least for now). Anatel says USB-C won’t be required for devices that can only be recharged via wireless charging. On the other hand, the European Union will also require USB-C as standard for tablets, cameras, and other accessories such as headphones and portable speakers.

Right now, Anatel’s proposal is in the public consultation phase, which means that any Brazilian – and that includes tech companies – can share their opinions about the project that will make USB-C mandatory for smartphones. Opinions can be sent until August 26, 2022. If the proposal is approved, USB-C will become mandatory on smartphones sold in Brazil as of July 1, 2024.

This, of course, would force Apple to create USB-C iPhone models if the company has plans to keep its products available in Brazil.

The US also wants a USB-C iPhone

Earlier this month, a group of senators urged the US Commerce Department to adopt a similar policy aimed at addressing the “lack of interoperability standards for charging and other device accessories.”

The letter, which was signed by Senators Ed Markey, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders, also argues that having different standards on smartphones results in more e-waste and environmental damage, while also hurting consumers who have to buy new chargers. Senators called Apple’s Lightning connector an “example of planned obsolescence.”

It’s unclear when or even if the US government will take the senators’ request forward, but given the recent antitrust investigations involving Apple, that seems likely. Considering that the US is Apple’s primary market, this would probably lead Apple to sell a USB-C iPhone everywhere.

Apple may already be working on that

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTdK9_0gP4dn6T00

Earlier this year, both analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that Apple has been internally testing new iPhone models with USB-C instead of Lightning. Unfortunately, there are no signs that a USB-C iPhone will be released this year, so perhaps Apple will wait until 2023 to make the switch.

After all, it seems unlikely that Apple will create a USB-C iPhone for specific countries. In addition to a USB-C iPhone, Apple has also reportedly been working on new AirPods Pro with a USB-C port on the charging case.

The Lightning connector was introduced in 2012 with iPhone 5 as a modern alternative to the old 30-pin iPod connector. However, since 2015, Apple has been slowly bringing USB-C to its products. It started with MacBooks, and now USB-C is in pretty much all Macs and iPads. It’s weird to think that there’s no USB-C iPhone yet.

According to 9to5Mac’s sources, Apple is expected to release a new entry-level iPad with USB-C later this year, while the current 9th-generation iPad still features a Lightning port. This change will represent the end of the Lightning connector on the iPad lineup, and another step towards the end of Lightning on all Apple devices.

Would you prefer a USB-C iPhone over Lightning? Let us know your comments below.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 15 release date, price, features, and news

The iPhone 15 might still be far out in the future, but with Apple preparing for big changes, we are already seeing substantial leaks and rumors about the 15 series. So what will be new in the iPhone 15 and when is it coming? Well, the timing is the same as always! The iPhone 15 family is due in the fall of 2023, and we expect to see four models, very similar in look and feel to the previous generation, but with some important changes on the inside.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Google Settles Lawsuit With App Developers For Hefty Sum - Key Takeaways

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL agreed to settle a lawsuit with app developers for $90 million. The app developers accused Google of exploiting agreements with smartphone makers, technical barriers, and revenue-sharing deals to close the app ecosystem effectively and shunt most payments through its Google Play billing system with a default service fee of 30%, Reuters reports.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Elizabeth Warren
CNET

iPhone Trade-In: The Best Places to Sell an Old iPhone Before Buying a New One

If you're looking to upgrade to the current-gen iPhone 13, or even the powerful iPhone 13 Pro, from the iPhone 12 (or the iPhone 11, or even the iPhone SE), you don't need to put your old iPhone in the drawer. Instead, use it to subsidize your new purchase. There are ways to trade in an old iPhone to earn hundreds towards your new phone. But there are a lot of different options.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple News#Smart Phone#Ios#Eu#The European Union#Usb C#Brazilian#Anatel#Android
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
freightwaves.com

US companies move to break China’s dominance of rare earth industry

In 2010, tensions flared between Japan and China over a fishing trawler incident in the East China Sea. The Chinese government reportedly blocked all exports of rare earth elements to Japan in retaliation for the detention of a Chinese fishing boat captain. Japan at the time had grown almost entirely...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Sam Westreich, PhD

Amazon is Literally Running Out of Workers

Three predictions for how the giant will address worker turnover, when there’s no one left to hire. “If only we could build warehouse workers out of our waste boxes!” Some Amazon exec, probably.Photo by Hello I'm Nik/Unsplash.
Digital Trends

Apple boss drops heaviest hint yet about future device

Apple is famous for keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to upcoming products, so comments made by CEO Tim Cook this week have surprised many observers. Speaking in an interview with China Daily USA, Cook gave the clearest hint yet that Apple is working on a high-tech headset.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Africa's Dream Of Feeding China Hits Hard Reality

Watching workers poke avocados from the treetops in an orchard owned by Kenyan agriculture firm Kakuzi, managing director Chris Flowers revels in the thought some might soon go to the crown jewel of emerging consumer markets: China. Taking advantage of Beijing's deeper focus on trade with African countries to help...
INDUSTRY
9to5Mac

Snapchat Plus paid subscription is official, costs $3.99/month

Plans for a Snapchat Plus paid subscription were uncovered by a developer earlier this month, pushing the company to confirm that the option was in testing. Snap has today announced that the subscription is official, and launching this week …. Background. We first learned of plans for Snapchat Plus a...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy