Kansas State

K-State unveils EMAW Vodka for fans

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN ( KSNT ) – The Wildcats are upping their game in a new partnership to launch their very own vodka brand.

K-State Athletics and Boot Hill Distillery have teamed up to create EMAW Vodka, the officially licensed vodka of the Wildcats. It’s now available for purchase in stores across Kansas. This new beverage is distilled in the Boot Hill Distillery in Dodge City. It’s gluten-free and 80-proof, with an alcohol by volume of 40%. The drink is described as tasting like roasted sweet corn and black pepper with a creamy mouth-feel and hints of blood orange and vanilla.

“Following a successful launch of the Wabash Reserve whiskey, we are thrilled to once again work with fellow K-Stater Hayes Kelman (Owner/CEO) and his entire Boot Hill Distillery staff on this next exciting project,” said Athletics Director Gene Taylor. “This partnership has proven to be a good one, and we are appreciative of everyone who makes up this team, including our staff, our partners at Learfield, Affinity licensing, the great people at Boot Hill and all of the statewide businesses who will carry this premium beverage.”

EMAW Vodka can be served on the rocks in your favorite cocktail, according to K-State Athletics. They say it’s the perfect way to celebrate the Wildcats and the legacy of the university. Each bottle sold helps to support K-State and an alumni-owned Kansas company.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Kansas State University,” said Boot Hill Distillery CEO and 2015 K-State graduate Kelman. “This collaborative project of EMAW Vodka is a significant next step in the ever growing relationship between an alumni owned business and its alma mater. Together we created a uniquely state of Kansas spirit for fans to continue their support of Kansas State University.”

K-State Athletics encourages fans to visit their local liquor stores to try EMAW Vodka. It will also be available in restaurants and bars across the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

KSNT News

