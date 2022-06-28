ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

Rowlett man who stalked, murdered ex-girlfriend pleads guilty to violent federal crimes

By U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas
inForney.com
 2 days ago
ROWLETT, Texas — A Rowlett man who cyberstalked his ex-girlfriend and shot and stabbed her to death in the midst of a bitter custody dispute pleaded guilty today to two violent federal crimes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Andrew Charles Beard,...

CBS DFW

More murders going unsolved nationally, but Dallas-Fort Worth may be getting less credit than they deserve

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -  Five years after her son's murder, Bridgett Williams is still trying to piece together what happened."I can talk about him now without crying, and so I'm proud of myself for that," she told CBS 11.Grady Dunn was on his way home in January of 2017, when another driver rear-ended him, pulled a gun, and tried to rob him. Grady hit the gas and was shot. Dallas police found video of the other car, but never identified the shooter."No one's ever been brought to justice. Don't know if people are looking into it anymore. Kind of feels...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police find 2 adults dead in apartment, 2 children unharmed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two adults were found dead in an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Two children were also found in the apartment, unharmed.At around 12 p.m. June 29, Dallas police were called to the apartment. A man and woman were found dead. Police said the two were shot. Police said the two children are under the age of five. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact Detective Yahir Perez at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-4735 and to reference case No. 116917-2022.This story is developing.
DALLAS, TX
inForney.com

