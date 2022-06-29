ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated filing shows Fitzwater raised most in Democratic field for Frederick County executive

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater has raised more money than her two Democratic opponents in the race for Frederick County executive, an updated campaign finance filing shows.

All political candidates in Maryland were required to file finance reports by June 14 showing donations to their campaigns and expenditures since January. Fitzwater submitted her report one day late, and the Maryland Board of Elections fined her campaign $20, the board's website shows.

An amended report that Fitzwater’s campaign filed June 20 revealed that the two-term councilwoman has raised far more and spent slightly less than she first reported.

Fitwzwater has raised $68,500 — 80% more than what she first reported. She has also spent $27,000, roughly $1,300 less than she first reported.

She filed a report June 15 showing she had raised $38,000, less than fellow council member Kai Hagen, but more than Daryl Boffman, a business consultant and former county school board member.

Hagen raised $48,000 and Boffman took in $34,000.

Fitzwater also has more cash remaining than her two Democratic opponents combined, her updated filing shows. Her campaign has $168,000 — $31,500 more than she first reported.

She said in an interview Tuesday that she and her treasurer could not upload a spreadsheet of their campaign finances by the June 14 deadline, so she submitted an incomplete report.

Fitzwater said her treasurer then had to manually enter each campaign contribution to the Board of Elections website, rather than rely on the spreadsheet, for their amended filing.

The filing showed that she received $2,350 from real estate and construction companies, comprising 3.5% of donations to her campaign since January. Her initial filing showed that she accepted $450.

Boffman received $4,800 from real estate and construction companies, and Hagen took in $50.

State Sen. Michael Hough, who is running unopposed for the Republican nomination for the November general election, has raised $170,000 since January — more than double what the three Democrats combined have received.

Hough also raised more than the three Democrats combined during the last campaign finance period, which spanned January 2021 to January 2022.

Real estate and construction companies donated more to Hough than to the three Democrats. He received $21,000 from various real estate and construction companies, making up 12% of the contributions he has received since January.

Two candidates have spent significantly more than the others. Hagen was the top spender, followed closely by Hough.

Hagen spent $56,000 to pay consulting firms, a website developer and local businesses for event costs, and for marketing supplies such as yard signs and T-shirts.

His remaining cash balance is $124,000.

Hough spent $55,000 on similar expenses. He also used campaign dollars to pay for meals for his volunteers, to conduct surveys and promote advertising, and for supplies and costs associated with his campaign headquarters.

According to his filing, he has $487,000 in cash on hand, thanks in part to a previous balance of nearly $200,000 that he accumulated as a state lawmaker.

Boffman spent $22,000, bringing his cash balance to $38,000.

