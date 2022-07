DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of Dickinson Co. highway had to be completely shut down Wednesday following a collision between a semi tanker and farm equipment. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, K-4 between K-43 and K-218 was closed just before noon, however the accident took place earlier in the morning. The highway is located between the communities of Herington and Hope.

