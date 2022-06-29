Catawba casino aims to add sportsbook by football season

Catawba Two Kings Casino (Melissa Key)

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Leaders of the Catawba Two Kings Casino project in Kings Mountain are planning to open a sportsbook in the coming months.

A spokesperson for Delaware North, the company working with the Catawba Nation to operate the casino, confirmed the plans to the Charlotte Business Journal. The sportsbook will be an addition to the temporary, pre-launch facility that has been operating at the casino site since July 2021.

The plan is for the sportsbook to open by the start of football season, the spokesperson said.

