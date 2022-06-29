ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Mountain, NC

Catawba casino aims to add sportsbook by football season

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSthn_0gP4ZkWS00
Catawba Two Kings Casino (Melissa Key)

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Leaders of the Catawba Two Kings Casino project in Kings Mountain are planning to open a sportsbook in the coming months.

A spokesperson for Delaware North, the company working with the Catawba Nation to operate the casino, confirmed the plans to the Charlotte Business Journal. The sportsbook will be an addition to the temporary, pre-launch facility that has been operating at the casino site since July 2021.

The plan is for the sportsbook to open by the start of football season, the spokesperson said.

.

(Watch the video below: Man hits sequential royal flush jackpot at casino, wins nearly $315K)

Man hits sequential royal flush jackpot at casino, wins nearly $315K A Las Vegas man won $314,911 with the rare combination at the Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Eater

8 Standout Bars in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, every day, is a different city than it was the day before. Old favorites give way to new condos almost as quickly as one can spell IPA. With this rapid development comes a new demographic, in the name of bankers, technologists, and the otherwise upwardly mobile who, true, especially on social media, look about as diverse as Wonder Bread. But to the people who live here (and the IPA drinkers who love them), the Queen City is brimming with diversity, sometimes unsung, sometimes overshadowed by the new kids in town, but which has nevertheless been here, thriving, all along. Therefore, any list of the best bars in Charlotte, should be as eclectic as the population of Charlotte, circa now. These are the bright spots in town, the neighborhood watering holes, the chic first date spots; the places that create community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Pizza Places In Charlotte, North Carolina

Our 10 Best Pizza Places In Charlotte, North Carolina list presents the best pizza places for travelers and locals in the city of Charlotte. Hands down, you know there has to be great pizza places in the most populated city in the great State Of North Carolina. Home to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte is a city with a lot of hungry sports fans before and after games. Add that to the general population of people who just love pizza, and our list becomes pretty important in finding the best pizza places in the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

ACC headquarters could be moving to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Could the Atlantic Coast Conference headquarters be moving to Charlotte? That question should officially be answered within the next few weeks. RELATED | ACC changing scheduling model for football in ’23 and beyond It’s all part of the North Carolina state budget proposal that republicans unveiled Tuesday night. If […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro Coliseum willing to change name to keep the ACC tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Coliseum might not be the “Greensboro Coliseum” much longer if the Atlantic Coast Conference takes the city up on its offer. On Thursday, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chair Skip Alston issued a joint statement as the ACC continues searching for its headquarters. Vaughan […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catawba, NC
Kings Mountain, NC
Sports
State
Delaware State
Kings Mountain, NC
Lifestyle
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Kings Mountain, NC
Catawba, NC
Sports
WFAE

Contractor says Panthers should be on hook for failed Rock Hill facility

According to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter, the fallout over the Panthers’ abandoned plans to build a new headquarters in Rock Hill continues. The Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter reports new court documents showing a construction company suggests the team could be liable for tens of millions of dollars in debt related to the failed project. And several subcontractors also say they're owed money. For more, we turn now to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia for our segment Biz Worthy.
ROCK HILL, SC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Is Home To The Best Ramen In North Carolina

Ramen is a Japanese noodle dish that consists of Chinese-style wheat noodles served in a meat-based broth, often flavored with soy sauce or miso, and uses toppings such as sliced pork, nori, and scallions. There are thousands of variations of the dish, making it a highly craveable dish. I, personally,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Hotel#Sportsbook#Las Vegas#Spa#The Catawba Nation#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
WCNC

Omicron subvariants becoming dominant in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 trends in the state and Mecklenburg County are plateauing. The latest data shows case counts are slowly decreasing but Mecklenburg County is still in the CDC’s medium COVID-19 community spread level. There could be some spread with people gathering for the July 4 holiday...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

York Technical College campus in Rock Hill evacuated

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All in-person classes at York Technical College in Rock Hill were canceled until 5 p.m. Wednesday after the campus was evacuated, college officials said. The college did not give a reason for the evacuation but said operations were moving to remote operations. Students from the evacuated Building A […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Loan approved between 2 Tepper companies to fund bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, Del. — A judge has approved a bankruptcy loan of $20 million from one of David Tepper's companies to another in order to finance a failed project. On Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens approved the financing loan that will allow DT Sports Holding LLC to loan the money to GT Real Estate, according to court documents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Karolyn Martin named 2022 Miss North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Karolyn Martin was crowned the winner of the 2022 Miss North Carolina competition. The event took place at the High Point Theatre on Saturday, with Martin emerging victorious. With her victory, Martin is now North Carolina’s representative in the Miss America 2023 pageant.
HIGH POINT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy