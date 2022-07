PORTLAND, Ore. — School may be out but students’ mental health needs are still front and center for a lot of educators and parents after such a tough couple years. Now there's a new resource to help identify ways to help young people who are struggling. The Oregon Department of Education launched a new website called Oregon Classroom WISE this week to help people better address mental health issues in kids, teens and school staff.

OREGON STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO