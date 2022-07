Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine urged the MTA Tuesday to reopen its public bathrooms. The BP joined a rally on the steps of City Hall on June 28 in which he advocated for more public bathrooms to open up around the city. During the conference, Levine told amNewYork Metro that he believes the MTA should restore public bathrooms for commuters. With bathrooms in over 76 subway stations closed, riders are forced to exit the mass transit system to find a “place to go.”

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO