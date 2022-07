On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 2 of one of the most well-received community oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts -Part 1, this free and open to the public forum was designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of the danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.

