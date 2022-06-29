ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Gives ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ New Stakes

By Meredith Loftus
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: The following contains Obi-Wan Kenobi spoilers.When it comes to revisiting legacy franchises, like Star Wars, the question arises whether it’s worth exploring again because of the risk that comes with it. Sometimes it adds stains to the franchise that fans try to ignore (looking at you, Midi-chlorians). Other times,...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

The Story Behind the Final Line in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

It’s no secret that the Star Wars prequels were not well-received. It’s not something we need to rehash, but despite their critical reception—or maybe because of it—some of the best and longest-lasting memes that have come out of this galactic franchise stem from those early 2000s films. There’s Chancellor Palpatine/Darth Sidious’ “Do it;” the tragedy of Darth Plageius the Wise; and there’s, of course, Anakin’s hatred for sand.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Obi-Wan's Disney Plus success may be bad news for Star Wars

It's official: Obi-Wan Kenobi's final episode is the most popular Star Wars TV episode to air on Disney Plus – and that's bad news for the franchise. According to streaming data analyst Samba TV (per Deadline (opens in new tab)), the season 1 finale of Obi-Wan's TV series drew in 1.8 million viewers between Wednesday, June 22 (its release day) and Sunday, June 27. That figure may not sound that significant, but it's a number that far outweighs those posted by previous Star Wars shows that launched on Disney Plus.
MOVIES
NME

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram: “Being in Star Wars feels too big to fathom”

“My life currently feels like I’m in Super Mario Kart and I’ve hit one of those acceleration squares,” says Moses Ingram. “It’s whooosh!” It’s an apt metaphor. The past two years of Ingram’s life have moved at absurd speed. At the start of 2020 she had never had a professional acting credit. Her first was in the Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, which brought her an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She followed it with a role in the Oscar-nominated The Tragedy Of Macbeth, for Joel Coen, then a blockbuster, Ambulance, for Michael Bay. That’s her whole CV. Every feature and TV show she’s made in her career. And now she’s in Star Wars. From nothing to Star Wars in approximately 20 months. “Whooosh” is right.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Indira Varma
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Alec Guinness
Person
Mark Hamill
ComicBook

New Star Wars The Black Series Pre-Orders: Teeka the Jawa and Jabiim Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney / Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Wednesdays reveals are coming to a close after the season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, but Hasbro has a couple of Black Series figures left the tank – Teeka the Jawa and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Jabim). Pre-orders for both of these figures will be available at their respective retailers starting today, June 30th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. A breakdown is available below, and ore-order links will be updated with direct versions after the launch. In addition to these two figures, you'll also find previously released Obi-Wan Wednesdays reveals from Hasbro.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

5 Star Wars games to play if you liked Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally wrapped on Disney+, with Andor next in the pipeline for the Star Wars franchise on the streamer. However, fans coming off the TV series can get their next galactic fix through a handful of solid games. Contents. The Star Wars license had been most...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Left Ahsoka Actress Rosario Dawson Heartbroken

A full week has passed since the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi's epic conclusion and fans are still reeling from the events that took place in the final episode. To give you a recap, Episode VI saw young Leia get reunited with her adoptive parents, Reva's road to redemption, and Obi-Wan triumph over Darth Vader in their heated rematch.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

After Obi-Wan Kenobi: The case for a Darth Vader Star Wars series

Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series has wrapped its six-episode run and put the titular Jedi Master on one more collision course with the galactic horseman of the apocalypse that is Darth Vader. Part VI of the series fittingly ended the series on a dramatic, emotional, and cathartic close between the two before their final bout in A New Hope. But, how well-orchestrated their last fight in Obi-Wan Kenobi was could be telling for a Star Wars show focused on the Sith Lord’s exploits.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Hope#Star Wars Trilogy
The Independent

Marvel finally addresses ‘disgusting’ Avengers: Endgame fan theory about Thanos and Ant-Man

Marvel has officially addressed a fan theory about Avengers: Endgamethat has circulated on the internet for years.The theory, which some fans have described as “gross” and “disgusting”, concerns the villain Thanos, played in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019) by Josh Brolin.Over the course of two films, the Avengers struggle to defeat Thanos, as he acquires absolute power by collecting the infinity stones.Eventually, he is defeated when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) weaponises the infinity stones against him.However, some fans have speculated that he could in fact have been defeated much sooner, by the size-changing hero Ant-Man (Paul...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: "Master and Apprentice" Is the Perfect Epilogue to Obi-Wan Kenobi

Last week, Obi-Wan Kenobi concluded its run on Disney+. While there's been some talk of a potential second season, for now, it seems the series has run its course. The show ended with a cameo from Liam Neeson reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi's master Qui-Gon Jinn in Force ghost form, an appearance Neeson made out of respect for Obi-Wan star Ewan McGregor and Star Wars creator George Lucas. However, the highly-anticipated meeting was brief, simply a visual representation of how much Obi-Wan had grown throughout the previous six episodes. For those looking for a more fleshed-out conversation between Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon, they should look toward "Master and Apprentice."
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Lucy Lawless Breaks Silence on Surprising Doctor Strange 2 Cameo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was home to several jaw-dropping cameos — from Professor Charles Xavier to Reed Richards that left MCU fans on the edge of their seats. However, did you know that the Phase 4 film also featured an interesting nod to one of television's most beloved heroes? And chances are, you probably didn't even notice it.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Disney Plus Might Have Confirmed Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

It's been nearly a week since the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi's grand finale but diehard fans of the Star Wars franchise are still buzzing about Episode VI and understandably so. The finale saw the Jedi Master defeat Darth Vader for the second time around and it's quite obvious that the Sith Lord wants to avenge his loss to his former mentor.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
epicstream.com

Mark Hamill Hates Being Reminded of His Viral Gold Jumpsuit Photo

We all know for a fact that the Star Wars franchise features some of the most intricate and recognizable costumes in the history of film. Now, you have may have heard of this long-standing rumor about an "unused" gold costume allegedly intended for Luke Skywalker that has been the subject of debate within the fandom.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Scrapped Obi-Wan Kenobi Film Would Have Featured Return of Beloved Character

I think we can all agree that Lucasfilm knocked another one out of the park with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. It's been over a week since its finale's premiere but fans are still buzzing about Episode VI which featured the long-awaited "rematch of the century" between the titular Jedi Master and Darth Vader.
MOVIES
TVLine

Obi-Wan Kenobi Recap: How the Jedi Master Got His Groove Back

Click here to read the full article. No wonder Obi-Wan Kenobi’s titular hero aged so rapidly between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. That man has not known a single day of peace since losing his apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, to the dark side. Thanks to Darth Vader being hella dramatic and attempting to burn Obi-Wan à la what happened to him on Mustafar, Episode 4 began with Kenobi being carried to a bacta tank for healing. And while the burns are pretty bad, Anakin remains his deepest wound. It wasn’t a soothing bath but rather a total nightmare for Kenobi...
MOVIES
GamesRadar

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 9 review: "An unashamed mash-up of Star Trek and Alien"

Warning: This Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 9 review contains major spoilers – many of them set to stun. Boldly go further at your own risk…The unprecedented success of Star Wars led to an explosion of sci-fi movies, as Hollywood studios moved to capture their own piece of the zeitgeist. Among the highest profile were Alien and Star Trek: The Motion Picture, but aside from...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Cut Major Cameo from Returning Infinity War Character

I think it's already safe to say that Marvel Studios' upcoming theatrical offering Thor: Love and Thunder might have just assembled the biggest ensemble of characters we've seen since Avengers: Endgame — from Thor, Jane Foster, and Valkyrie all the way to the Guardians of the Galaxy. click to...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi: New Star Wars Filter Brings L0-LA59 to Life

Obi-Wan Kenobi came to an end last week and the series featured the return of fan-favorite characters Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). There were also plenty of Star Wars newcomers featured in the series, including two droids who won over the hearts of fans quite quickly. NED-B was a loader droid who assisted Tala (Indira Varma) and The Path in their quest to hide Jedis from the Empire and L0-LA59 AKA Lola was the trusty little toy droid that belonged to young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair). This week, the official Instagram account for Star Wars shared a new filter that allows you to have a virtual Lola of your own.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Annihilation' Explained: Unpacking Alex Garland's Brilliant, Trippy Sci-Fi Horror Film

Movies are not mystery boxes. There is no “answer” because art isn’t a game or a puzzle to be solved. It’s subjective, so it’s open to interpretation. Great art invites interpretation, not by being needlessly obtuse, but by encouraging the viewers to explore certain ideas and concepts that are presented in a unique way. Alex Garland’s new sci-fi film, Annihilation, is great art. It’s also a movie that’s bound to frustrate and infuriate some viewers who believed they were getting a sci-fi action movie and instead got Tessa Thompson sprouting leaves and people getting attacked by a bear with human screams. It’s horrifying, but in a specific way. However, like last year’s mother!, Annihilation exists largely in the realm of metaphor. It’s meant to put you in the same dreamlike state of the characters, offering explanations for what’s happening, but also never announcing its themes as it tries to weave subtext into the text.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy