‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Gives ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ New Stakes

“My life currently feels like I’m in Super Mario Kart and I’ve hit one of those acceleration squares,” says Moses Ingram. “It’s whooosh!” It’s an apt metaphor. The past two years of Ingram’s life have moved at absurd speed. At the start of 2020 she had never had a professional acting credit. Her first was in the Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, which brought her an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She followed it with a role in the Oscar-nominated The Tragedy Of Macbeth, for Joel Coen, then a blockbuster, Ambulance, for Michael Bay. That’s her whole CV. Every feature and TV show she’s made in her career. And now she’s in Star Wars. From nothing to Star Wars in approximately 20 months. “Whooosh” is right.

MOVIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO