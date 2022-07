The Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade requires "systemic, structural changes" to our democracy, Colorado U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper says.What's new: In an exclusive interview with Axios Denver, the first-term Democrat said he won't support expanding the court to counter its current conservative slant, as some other Democrats are demanding."This is where you begin looking at options, but I haven't gotten there yet," Hickenlooper said, ruling out the idea after previously avoiding a definitive answer.Instead he is thinking beyond the court to "level out" the extreme partisan reflexes in Washington, D.C. He endorsed ranked-choice voting, and said he's looking...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO