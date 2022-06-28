ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Harmony Tan reveals she was 'really scared' to face Serena Williams as she grew up watching the 'superstar'... and claimed she thought she would only win 'one or two' games - before knocking her out of Wimbledon in the first round!

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Harmony Tan admitted she was 'scared' to face Serena Williams but held her nerve to seal an emotional victory over the 'superstar' she grew up watching.

The 24-year-old produced a Wimbledon epic on Centre Court which ended in triumph for Tan on her main-draw debut but heartbreak for Williams on her comeback.

Tan, the World No 113, showed remarkable composure to pull off a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 victory over the 23-time Grand Slam champion to seal her place in the second round at SW19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Stjvu_0gP4WNx800
Harmony Tan admitted she was 'scared' to face Serena Williams but held her nerve to win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7Zit_0gP4WNx800
The World No 113 beat the 23-time Grand Slam Champion (left) 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 on Centre Court

Tan could hardly believe it after clinching victory on her second match point when Williams fired a forehand into the net.

Speaking to the BBC following her Centre Court triumph, Tan said: 'I'm so emotional now. Serena is a superstar and when I was young I was watching her so many times on the TV.

'For my first Wimbledon, it's wow. Just wow.

'When I saw the draw I was really scared. Because it's Serena Williams, she's a legend. I thought if I could win one or two games it was really good for me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4jJ5_0gP4WNx800
Tan could hardly believe she had won after watching 'superstar' Williams on television

Tan is coached by 1998 Wimbledon finalist Nathalie Tauziat, who faced Williams three times in Singles competition, and the French player thanked her coach following the match.

She said: 'I would like to thank everybody today and my team and my coach Nathalie Tauziat, who also played Serena. Thank you so much for being with me.'

Tan started out the stronger of the two as Williams appeared rusty on her return to singles competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAlTT_0gP4WNx800
The 24-year-old started strong to claim the opening set before being blown away in the second

The French player used the court to her benefit and stretched Williams to take the first set.

However, Williams stepped up a gear in the second and her talent shone through as she showed glimpses of her Wimbledon pedigree to blow Tan away 6-1.

Both players had chances to win the match during the deciding set but neither took them before Tan finally triumphed in a tie-break after three hours and 10 minutes on court.

She will now face Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission

Arguably the greatest women’s tennis player in history, Serena Williams, made her return to the sport 364 days since retiring with an injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She found herself up against the 115th ranked player in the world in Harmony Tan. In a thrilling back-and-forth match, Tan pulled off an […] The post After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

One step closer! Gymnast Simone Biles shares glimpse at the save the dates for her wedding as she prepares to tie the knot with NFL star fiancé Jonathan Owens in an exotic beach ceremony

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has ticked off another important part of her wedding plans with her NFL player fiancé Jonathan Owens, as the pair sent out their Save the Date cards. Owens, 26, popped the question to Biles, 25, in a gazebo at sunset on Valentine's Day, presenting...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Serena Williams
Daily Mail

'Everyone had it, we said nothing': Tennis star Alize Cornet makes bombshell claim players HID Covid symptoms in an 'epidemic' at the French Open and says there is a 'tacit agreement' to play on... as Wimbledon is hit by withdrawals of Cilic and Berrettini

French tennis star Alize Cornet has made a bombshell claim that players have adopted a 'tacit agreement' to deliberately hide Covid-19 cases on tour, saying that there was 'an epidemic' at last month's French Open. The world No 37 later backtracked and insisting her remarks were 'to emphasise that the...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Serena Williams shockingly loses in first round at Wimbledon in first singles match in 364 days

Serena Williams made her triumphant return to tennis Tuesday at one of her favorite places to play, the All England Club at Wimbledon. In her opening round match, Williams was taking on Harmony Tan of France, the 115th ranked player in the world. In what turned out to be an incredible match, Serena Williams and […] The post Serena Williams shockingly loses in first round at Wimbledon in first singles match in 364 days appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#First Match#Epic Games#Centre Court#Grand Slam#French
BBC

Wimbledon: Coco Gauff's 'Wookie error' and hotdogs on court 14

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis WITHDRAW from Wimbledon men's doubles as controversial Australian star opts to 'prioritise singles' after four-hour first round match

Nick Krygios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis have withdrawn from the Wimbledon men's doubles. The Australian pairing were due to compete in the competition but have pulled out and been replaced by alternates Diego Hidalgo and Cristian Rodriguez. Kyrgios said: 'I'm a singles player, my priority is singles. I played...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'Heartbroken' tennis ace Djokovic reveals he is supporting jailed ex-coach Boris Becker's girlfriend and son - with two of the German's older children set to visit him in prison for the first time

Novak Djokovic said he is supporting the family of Boris Becker as he revealed that his disgraced coach will be visited in jail by two of his sons for the first time in the coming days. Speaking at a Wimbledon press conference, the world number one said he has been...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

‘Serena Williams looked really good’ at Wimbledon, says former world number one

Mats Wilander believes Serena Williams ‘looked really good’ despite her Wimbledon defeat, but he does wonder if she has lost her ‘intimidation factor.’. Williams but on a brilliant show on her return to Wimbledon, putting on three-hours of great tennis before losing in a deciding-set tiebreak to Harmony Tan of France.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

They've hit on the perfect formula... and F1 fans will lap it up: PETER HOSKIN reviews F1 22

F1 22 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC, £59.99) Oh, how I’ve changed. Just a year ago, I was merely a casual fan of Formula One, someone who’d occasionally watch a race on telly. But now, after last season’s monumental scrap between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, I’ve become a slathering, unsalvageable mega-fan, someone who follows all the practice sessions and listens to every podcast.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

451K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy