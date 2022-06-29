ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

7th Street boat launch closed for maintenance all day Wednesday

By Ken Kosirowski
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The boat launch on 7th Street South will be closed Wednesday.

Crews will be doing maintenance work the entire day, but the ramp will re-open Thursday.

