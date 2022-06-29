ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson County, KS

Woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed Kansas couple

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MCPHERSON COUNTY —A former Kansas woman is going to prison for her role in a fatal DUI crash that killed a Kansas couple. A McPherson County judge sentenced 44-year-old Julie...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfdi.com

Driver arrested after west Wichita crash

An unidentified driver was arrested after a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles in west Wichita. The crash was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday at 16th Street North and Maize Road. Police said a southbound pickup hauling a trailer went left of center and collided with a northbound vehicle, then two other cars were involved.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

KHP identifies man hit, killed on I-135 in Saline County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed on I-135 in Saline County Thursday morning as 25-year-old David Pierre Jackson, of St. Louis, Mo. KHP said a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on I-135, three miles south of Salina, north...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
City
Lehigh, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Mcpherson County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, KS
City
Hunter, KS
City
Ford, KS
County
Mcpherson County, KS
Salina Post

Kan. felon caught with counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on drug allegations after a traffic stop. On June 29, the Hutchinson Police Department Special Operations Division with the assistance of the Reno County Drug Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing an alleged traffic violation, according to a media release.
RENO COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Salina Post

Police found children from Kan. daycare unsupervised near pool

MCPHERSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a daycare provider for alleged child endangerment. Just before 11a.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of young children and a dog found unsupervised in someone’s backyard near a pool, according to Police Captain Mark Brinck. When officers arrived, they found four children...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita police asking for help locating two young boys

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating two young boys. 14-year-old Juan Bina-Claytor and 12-year-old Eli Demoura of Wichita ran away from a residence in the 1800 block of South St. Francis at 9:30 a.m. today. If you know where they are or see them, please call […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Prison#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Ems
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 1

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Chavez, Daniel Alberto; 30; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal damage to property; Felony.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Driver escapes wreck before fire engulfs pickup south of Salina

An Assaria man escaped a wrecked pickup before fire engulfed it south of Salina late Wednesday night. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Jonathan Yost, 43, of Assaria, was southbound in the 4900 block of S. Ohio in a 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup at approximately 11:54 p.m. Wednesday when the pickup left the roadway and struck trees along the roadside.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police locate four missing people

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, June 29, the Wichita Police Department requested the public’s assistance in a welfare check for four people. Police were looking for two adults and two children. They have since been found.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

Police seek boy who allegedly stabbed another during fight

Police are looking for a teen who allegedly stabbed another teen during a fight in central Salina early Thursday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Montrose Street at 1 a.m. Thursday for the report of a possible stabbing.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

One hurt in west Wichita crash

Emergency crews are cleaning up an injury accident on Kellogg at the West Street exit. The crash happening just before 7:00 Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes of Kellogg. Emergency crews are asking you to avoid the area. Emergency dispatchers say at least one person has been taken to the...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man jailed for alleged criminal use of explosives

MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after an early morning traffic stop. Just before 2a.m. Thursday, deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle near U.S. 77 at mile marker 142, according to a media release. Deputies found illegal drugs in the vehicle and arrested 56-year-old Thomas...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy