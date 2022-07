ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (WKRC) – The team at OrthoCincy says if you’re headed for joint replacement surgery, even for a hip, you may no longer need a long hospital stay. Dr. John Fritch is an orthopedic surgeon at OrthoCincy. He says the goal is to prevent the need for these joint replacements by treating hip injuries, such as a slight tear, early on.

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO