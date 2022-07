Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Power Authority will offer free charging at all EVolve NY Direct Current Fast Chargers across the state from July 1 through July 5 to encourage emissions-free electric vehicle driving over the high-travel Independence Day holiday weekend. The EVolve NY network hosts nearly 100 chargers along key travel corridors throughout the state. The holiday weekend promotion’s goal is to inspire more New Yorkers to adopt electric vehicle driving and drive cleaner. Free fast charging will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 1, and end on 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, July 5.

POLITICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO