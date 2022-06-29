ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Close call in Conway: Train and semi-trailer miss by just inches

By Caitrin Assaf
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KysYo_0gP4UT4g00

CONWAY, Ark. – A close call in Conway Tuesday morning after a large semi-truck got stuck at a railroad crossing – with a train quickly headed its way.

It happened at the crossing of Mill and Parkway streets. Conway Police say just before 8:00 a.m., a semi-trailer carrying cars tried to cross the tracks but got stuck at the highest point. A Union Pacific train was heading that way but was able to stop just in the knick of time.

The two were only a few feet away from each other but never crashed, and no one got hurt.

Jamie Davis was just starting her shift at Patticakes downtown when the stall happened. She says she didn’t know anything unusual was happening until she headed outside.

Train stops feet from truck stuck on Conway rail crossing

“We have a delivery van that we use to go to our other location, and it was about that time where I had to move it from the front of the building to the back,” Davis remembered, “I came around the side of the building, and I was like, oh, ok, that’s what’s going on!”

Davis says she initially thought the train had hit the trailer but realized soon afterward that they were just inches apart, and the two never even touched.

“That thing was stopped right against it,” she said.

It took about an hour for police to get a tow truck and clear the tracks, and a witness says they heard the cars were safely delivered to their destination.

David added a similar incident happened in the city only a few months ago, with trailer traveling over tracks not necessarily meant to deal with a truck of that size.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Traffic stopped near Maumelle after vehicle catches fire on I-40

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Traffic has come to a complete standstill after a truck "exploded" near Maumelle around 5:52 p.m. According to ARDOT, the vehicle fire reportedly happened less than a mile away from Maumelle, forcing vehicles heading eastbound to come to a standstill. The incident happened near mile marker...
MAUMELLE, AR
KSNT News

Woman hauling grain killed when vehicle flips

CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 66-year-old woman hauling grain was killed in Cloud County Thursday when her vehicle flipped. Vickie L. Fenner, of Conway, Arkansas, was pulling a 2023 Neville grain trailer on Highway 28, 4.6 miles west of Jamestown, when her vehicle flipped on a 90-degree southbound curve. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, […]
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Conway, AR
Accidents
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Conway, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semi Trailer#Traffic Accident#Mill#Conway Police#Union Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Kait 8

Man killed in single-vehicle crash

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Horseshoe Bend man died when the pickup truck he was riding in ran off the road and overturned. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, on Wideman Road near the Flat Rock Road intersection in Izard County.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Over $82,000 worth of meth seized in Stone County

Two Mountain View residents have been arrested and charged with trafficking meth and marijuana during a large-scale drug bust, according to Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds. A release from the sheriff’s department said deputies were searching for Jennifer Mannon, 38, on a warrant for parole absconding. On June 23, deputies located Mannon at a Pitard Loop residence and placed her under arrest. The release said three bags of methamphetamine were observed in the residence.
STONE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Man arrested after chasing, shooting at truck in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, on Sunday June 26, officers responded to a shooting involving two vehicles. When they arrived, they located a white Lincoln town car that was involved in an accident with another vehicle on 65th Street and Patterson. Officers spoke...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy