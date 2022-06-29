ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Missing 15-year-old found safe

By Will Conybeare
abc57.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police have canceled their Silver Alert...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Lost hikers found in Monroe Co. wilderness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A couple from Valparaiso were found after going missing in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest outside of Bloomington. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a 44-year-old man called 911 at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday after he and his wife became lost while hiking in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
22 WSBT

2 arrested in carjacking attempt in Goshen

Two people are in jail right now, arrested in an attempted carjacking in Goshen. Police were called Thursday to the Walmart parking lot for a car theft in progress. Officers arrested a 40-year-old Warsaw man and a 37-year-old homeless man for attempted robbery, battery, theft, resisting law enforcement, and impersonating a public servant.
GOSHEN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mishawaka, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Mishawaka, IN
WNDU

Warrant served regarding drug investigation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials served a warrant Thursday morning in South Bend. It happened in the 1200 block of N. Kaley Street. It was part of an ongoing drug investigation. Indiana State Police say they collected evidence, but no arrests were made. Reports will now be submitted to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man wanted in connection to South Bend gas station shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is wanted in connection to a shooting at a South Bend gas station back in April. Charging documents show Malik Clark is wanted in connection to a shooting that started as an attempted robbery back in April. It happened at the Phillips 66...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend church broken into, vandalized

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Police are investigating after a South Bend church was broken into and vandalized, the South Bend Police Department reported. Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, police were called to Our Lady of Hungary Church in the 700 block of West Calvert Street for a possible burglary.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police warn of warrant phone scam

ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam asking individuals to pay money to lift alleged warrants. Over the past week, people posing as Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office employees have been calling individuals concerning alleged “warrants.”. According to police, these...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meijer#The Indiana State Police
abc57.com

Motorcycle collides with deer early Friday morning in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle crash with a deer on Friday just after midnight, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department. The crash occurred on White Street just west of Thompson Road in Howard Township. Injured in the crash was a 51-year-old...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Silver Alert issued for missing teen last seen in Mishawaka

Berrien Co. Health Dept. offering COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 & under. Vaccines are by appointment only starting Wednesday. Michigan health care professionals share fears over abortion ban. Updated: 42 minutes ago. A group of Michigan doctors is sharing their concerns about the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Niles...
MISHAWAKA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Police arrest 29 people in warrant sweep

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Michigan City Police conducted a warrant sweep Thursday and arrested 29 people. The Fugitive Apprehension Team provided over 20 officers and detectives with the names and possible locations of wanted subjects. “Cpl. Nick Krause (F.A.S.T. Commander) and Cpl. Kelley Kennedy (Warrants Division) are to be commended...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

No injuries in Huntertown fire after help from off-duty officer

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Huntertown Fire Department says no one was injured following a house fire Wednesday evening thanks to help from several area departments. The department says they were called to a home in the Ravenswood subdivision around 6:15 p.m. Dispatch says they received a...
HUNTERTOWN, IN
95.3 MNC

UPDATE: Silver Alert for missing 15-year-old boy canceled

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Devin Dague has been canceled. The 15-year-old was found and reported to be safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Devin Dague, a 15 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants. He may be a passenger in a black older model Ford pickup truck with red stripes driven by Nadan Stallings, a 17 year old black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 159 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Motorcycle crash in Cass County injures two

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to Conrad Road south of Tiara Trail to a motorcycle crash on Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. that injured two, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency personnel determined that the motorcycle and its two riders collided with a deer. Both the driver...
CASS COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy