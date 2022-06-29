Missing 15-year-old found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Devin Dague has been canceled. The 15-year-old was found and reported to be safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Devin Dague, a 15 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants. He may be a passenger in a black older model Ford pickup truck with red stripes driven by Nadan Stallings, a 17 year old black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 159 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.
