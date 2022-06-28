ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'Self-indulgent waste of time!': Scottish Tory leader threatens BOYCOTT as Nicole Sturgeon announces new vote on Scotland leaving the UK

By Jason Groves
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Nicola Sturgeon was last night accused of a ‘self-indulgent waste of time’ as she announced plans for a second referendum on Scottish independence next year.

The SNP leader said she would press ahead with another vote on October 19, 2023, despite failing to win permission from the UK government.

Miss Sturgeon said Scotland had ‘paid a price’ for remaining within the UK and claimed that young people had been ‘robbed of opportunity’.

Unveiling her latest plan to break up the UK in the Scottish Parliament, she added: ‘Now is the time for independence.’

But in a significant climbdown, she ruled out holding a wildcat referendum if the courts refuse her permission.

Under the terms of Scotland’s devolution deal, Miss Sturgeon needs the consent of the UK government to hold a legal referendum on independence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbmuH_0gP4TzA100
Divisive: Nicola Sturgeon was last night accused of a ‘self-indulgent waste of time’ as she announced plans for a second referendum on Scottish independence next year

Downing Street has indicated Boris Johnson will refuse permission to re-run a vote held just eight years ago.

Instead, Miss Sturgeon will now ask the Supreme Court to rule on whether she can hold a ‘consultative’ referendum on the same question: ‘Should Scotland be an independent country?’

She said: ‘If it does transpire there is no lawful way for this parliament to give the people of Scotland the choice of independence in a referendum... my party will fight the UK general election on this single question.’

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross described Miss Sturgeon’s statement as ‘a melodramatic, self-indulgent, irresponsible waste of time’ and pledged to boycott any vote. ‘We won’t take part in a pretend poll when there is real work to be done,’ he said.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said it was wrong to stir up divisive constitutional issues when the country was still recovering from the pandemic.

He said that ‘pandemic Nicola’ had been replaced by ‘partisan Nicola’ who ‘wants to divide our country... and pursue a referendum two-thirds of Scots don’t want right now’.

Mr Johnson urged the Scottish first minister to focus on the economy and cost of living, saying that the UK would have a ‘stronger country together’.

A No10 spokesman made clear the Prime Minister continues to believe it is ‘not the time to be talking about’ a second referendum, adding: ‘Our position remains unchanged that both ours and the Scottish government’s priority should be working together with a relentless focus on the issues we know matter to people up and down the country.’

The last referendum, in 2014, was won by the ‘No’ campaign by a margin of 55:45. At the time the SNP said it was a ‘once in a generation’ chance to take Scotland out of the UK.

Scotland’s most senior law officer, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, will now refer the Scottish Independence Referendum Bill to the UK Supreme Court.

Miss Sturgeon acknowledged that securing consent was the only way of putting the legality of the referendum ‘beyond doubt’.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British soldiers Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner who were sentenced to death by Russian puppet government in east Ukraine for fighting for the Ukrainian army must be freed 'without delay', demands UK foreign minister

Two British men sentenced to death after fighting for Ukraine against Russia must be released and returned the home 'without delay', a UK foreign minister has demanded. The pair's 'so-called trial' had 'no legitimacy', junior foreign minister Lord Ahmad of told the House of Lords, where he was pressed over the plight of the two men.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

'Nicola Sturgeon tried to use Indyref2 to outshine her meeting with the Queen': Fury as SNP leader has audience with monarch, 96, just a day after setting out her bid to break up UK in 'shameful lack of respect'

Nicola Sturgeon today handed the Queen a £150 bottle of Johnnie Walker blended whisky as critics accused her of showing a 'shameful lack of respect' for the monarch after she called a second Scottish independence referendum during the 96-year-old's visit to Edinburgh. The First Minister was received by Her...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Government#Uk#Snp#The Scottish Parliament#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Boris Johnson tells Argentina Falklands’ sovereignty is not in question

Boris Johnson told Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez that the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands is “not in question”.The two leaders met in the margins of the G7 summit in Germany shortly after the 40th anniversary of the war over the South Atlantic islands.A Downing Street spokesman said: “President Fernandez raised the Falkland Islands.“The Prime Minister was firm that their sovereignty is not in question.“The Prime Minister stressed that the Falkland Islanders, like all people, have a right to self-determination.” Read More By-elections show voters have run out of patience with Boris Johnson
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Russia's UK ambassador calls victims of the Kremlin airstrike on a packed Ukrainian shopping mall 'collateral damage' and insists the blaze accidentally spread from a weapons store targeted nearby

Russia's UK ambassador has described victims of the Kremlin airstrike on a crowded Ukrainian shopping mall as 'collateral damage'. The strike killed 18 people and more than 40 were wounded after two long-range X-22 missiles fired from Tu-22M3 bombers flew from Shaykovka airfield in Russia's Kaluga region on Monday. Images...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Prince Charles had 'very emotional' first meeting with granddaughter Lilibet and a reunion with Archie during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to the UK for the Jubilee celebrations

The Prince of Wales had a 'very emotional' first meeting with his granddaughter Lili and a special reunion with grandson Archie during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip to the UK, a royal source has said. Heir to throne Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were 'absolutely thrilled' to...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen travels to Scotland for traditional week of events

The Queen has travelled to Scotland with members of her family for their traditional week of events north of the border.The 96-year-old monarch, who has cut back on public engagements due to mobility issues, was in Edinburgh for the historic  Ceremony of the Keys – the traditional opener to Holyrood week for the Royals.She was joined by her youngest son, Edward, and his wife, Sophie, known as the Earl and Countess of Forfar while they are in Scotland, for the event, which  is taking place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.The ceremony traditionally sees the monarch handed the keys of the city and welcomed to her “ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland”.The trip comes after the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen, in which she pledged to continue to serve the country “to the best of my ability supported by my family”.Charles, known as the Earl of Rothesay in Scotland and the Princess Royal will all take part in a series of public engagements in Scotland over the coming days.However, Andrew, known as the Earl of Inverness in Scotland, no longer carries out public duties and will not be involved.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Britain refuses to rule out cutting off pipeline sending gas to the EU if war in Ukraine leads to Russia sparking shortages by severing supplies to western Europe

Downing Street today declined to rule out shutting off gas supplies to mainland Europe if the Russian invasion of Ukraine provokes severe shortages. Instead No 10 assured that the UK's gas supply is 'highly resilient' and insisted there is 'no plan' to take the action reportedly contained in an emergency plan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Putin loses his 57th colonel in just four months of war as footage shows the moment a Russian base is pounded by powerful howitzers

Vladimir Putin has lost yet another high-ranking military officer amid bitter fighting in Ukraine as his forces suffer a series of humiliating setbacks. Lieutenant Colonel Pavel Kislyakov, 40, was buried today with full military honours in his hometown in Moscow region. Kislyakov, commander of a prestigious unit of Russian paratroopers,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

451K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy