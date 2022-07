If you are overseas and your passport expired on or after Wednesday, January 1, 2020, you may be able to use your expired passport to return directly to the United States until Thursday, June 30, 2022 due to the current 2019 Novel Coronavirus pandemic, which had caused a significant impact on the operations of the 27 passport agencies and passport centers in the United States in 2020 and 2021.

IMMIGRATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO