ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Burbank Road Kings host 70th Anniversary car picnic

By Rylee Holwager
signalscv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 17, 1952, Jim Miles and 16 others decided to create a group to share their love for drag racing and cars in a way that gave back to their community. They named it the Burbank Road Kings. “We decided to give back to the city what the...

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

City’s Cinemas in the Park to debut in July

You can catch a movie under the stars with your family and friends – all for free this summer at Central Park. City Cinemas in the Park, which will take place every two weeks in July and August, offers a new way to watch a movie with family and friends in Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

LA Metro plans could link Santa Monica and Whittier on single train line

Beginning in the next six months or so, Santa Monica transit users will be able to hop on the train at 4th Street and hop off the train all the way at Atlantic Avenue in East LA, once light rail lines are reconfigured with the new regional connector — but LA Metro has even more ambitious plans for this “one-seat ride,” eventually taking passengers from Santa Monica as far as Whittier without ever changing trains or waiting for a transfer.
SANTA MONICA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Hart & Main is Now Open

Hart & Main is a one-of-a-kind wedding and event venue that is now open to the public with indoor and outdoor options to fit any occasion. This space is well equipped with a full commercial kitchen and bar, a beautiful rooftop deck, bridal and groom suites and features a Mid-century vibe.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burbank, CA
Cars
City
Burbank, CA
City
Plymouth, CA
Local
California Cars
claremont-courier.com

Celebrating 60 years of marriage

Jerry and Maury Feingold, of Claremont, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 7. They marked the occasion by hosting a family dinner that included each of their three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Their wedding ceremony and reception took place July 7, 1962 at the Temple of Aaron...
CLAREMONT, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Montebello : Best 7 PLaces to visit in Montebello, CA

"Montebello, a historic community of 62,000 people, is located in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County." This Los Angeles suburb was once an agricultural center. It is now a gateway city that offers many parks and recreational opportunities. It is centrally located and has easy access to other cities as well as the beaches.
MONTEBELLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Picnic#Car Club#Ford#American#Old Car House#The Burbank Road Kings
CBS News

Brush fire breaks out in Lancaster, forward progress stopped

A 10-acre fire broke out in Lancaster on Friday afternoon. Los Angeles County Fire Department units were on the scene of the fire that began at the 3300 block of W. Avenue C, near Aerospace Highway. Fortunately, firefighters managed to stop forward progress at six acres, the department announced. There...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Laurene Weste | Celebrating Our Patriotic Spirit in Santa Clarita

“O beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain, for purple mountain majesties above the fruited plain!” The opening line to poet Katharine Lee Bates’ “America the Beautiful” not only describes the vast natural beauty of our great country – it also instantly swells your chest with pride for all that has been accomplished in the United States, as well as all that will be accomplished when we work together as one.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Saurabh

3 of the best Taco trucks in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. With residents from all over the world, Los Angeles County is renowned for its multicultural population. The individuals who live here also bring their local delicacies, which enriches the county's food culture and makes it more vibrant than ever before. The highest number of any racial group in Los Angeles County is Hispanic, which makes up 47.98% of the total population. Therefore, it should not be surprising that Mexican cuisine predominates in both high-end restaurants and on the county's streets.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
South Pasadena News

60 Years of Fighting: “Today, the 710 Stub was Returned to Its Right Owners – the People of Pasadena.”

The California Transportation Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve Caltrans’ relinquishment to the City of Pasadena the state’s right, title, and interest to the 50-acre northern stub of the failed SR-710 extension. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said the vote represented the city’s “Independence Day” from the decades-old...
PASADENA, CA
orangecoast.com

Where to See Fireworks in Orange County for July 4th, 2022

Price: $7 per person (ages 3 and up) Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fireworks start at 8:45 p.m. What to expect: Food trucks, activities for kids, and patriotic music—a day ahead of schedule. Location: Grijalva Park, 368 North Prospect St., Orange. July 4:. Aliso Viejo Community Association July...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

56-year-old William Dunn and 22-year-old Travis Dunn died after a crash north of Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

56-year-old William Dunn and 22-year-old Travis Dunn died after a crash north of Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old William Dunn and 22-year-old Travis Dunn, both from Lake Hughes, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision Sunday night north of Santa Clarita. The crews actively responded to the area of Pine Canyon Road near Tweedy Lakes in Lake Hughes north of Santa Clarita at about 10:15 p.m. on reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Mexican Restaurant Possibly Expanding Into Former Swingers Space

Bar Hermanito applies for an alcohol exemption sales permit for space at 802 Broadway in Santa Monica. There is news about the former Swingers location at 802 Broadway, near the corner of Lincoln, as reported by Toddrickallen.com. One of the blog’s readers, by the name of Helen, found a municipal...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy