ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Less Money, New Leadership: LA's Largest Funder Of Early Childhood Programs Hits A Crossroads

By Mariana Dale
Laist.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. First 5 LA, the organization...

laist.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Sacramento, CA
Laist.com

ER Visits Are Up As COVID-19 Transmission Remains High In LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Highly infectious omicron subvariants are infecting...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Minimum Wage In Los Angeles Will Rise On Friday

California’s minimum wage could rise as high as $18 per hour by 2025 for some workers if a ballot measure is approved by voters this November. The minimum wage in Los Angeles is already set to rise from $15 to $16.04 on Friday, but Joe Sanberg, chief advocate of the Living Wage Act of 2022, said that’s not enough.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
foxla.com

Where Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Fourth of July is just around the corner. With that being said, don't forget to check your local ordinance to determine what's allowed and what isn't when it comes to lighting up some fireworks for America's birthday. Under California Health and Safety Code Fireworks Penalties, Section 12700,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
worldnationnews.com

LA County now stands at 6.6 new daily COVID admissions per 100,000 residents, up from 7.3 . below from

Another 6,529 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, June 29, as well as nine more deaths. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose by 32 people to 779, according to the latest state data. Of those patients, 77 were being treated in intensive care, up from 68 on the previous day.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laist
Real News Network

Frontline physicians in LA can’t pay rent, so they threatened to strike

We all know that, even before the horrific, world-changing event of COVID-19, society would fall apart without hospital workers and medical staff. But like so many other fields and sectors of work, the medical field is a very stratified one. Even though we as patients may not see it, many of the folks who make hospitals and medical facilities run are overworked, understaffed, under-protected, and paid way less than we’re led to believe. This was made painfully clear last month when frontline physicians at LA County hospitals voted overwhelmingly in favor of striking over unfair labor practices. After voting to authorize a strike, LA County members of the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), a local of the Service Employees International Union, won historic contract gains, including major increases in salaries and housing stipends, the creation of a $125,000 fund for diverse recruitment efforts, and more. To talk about all of this and more, TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez chats with Dr. Frances Gill, a first-year resident physician at LAC/USC Medical Center who is training to be a psychiatrist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA City Council Gives Final Approval of $25 Hour Wage Increase For All Private Hospital Workers

The Los Angeles City Council gave a final vote on an ordinance Wednesday to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour throughout the city. The increase, which will affect all workers in the hospital and not just healthcare workers, has been under discussion since the early days of the pandemic. Due to the increased risk of COVID-19, many leaving positions during the great resignation, as well as the increased difficulty of hiring and retaining employees due to many feeling washed out and under appreciated during the pandemic, the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers (SEIU-UHW) union began collecting signatures for a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinépolis to Open Dine-In Imax at Hollywood Park in Inglewood (Exclusive)

Dine-in service paired with the IMAX experience is coming to Inglewood, California. When it opens next spring, a new 55,000-square-foot Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas multiplex — part of the retail district of the nearly-300-acre Hollywood Park development — will offer full waiter service to patrons of its 12 screens including its IMAX theater. That would give Los Angeles the distinction of having one of the world’s only dine-in IMAX theaters. “We’re under construction and have a permit approved,” Luis Olloqui, CEO of Cinépolis USA, tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterAMC's Odeon Unveils Expanded Imax Theater Deal Across EuropeImax Inks Deal...
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Society
thedowneypatriot.com

Frustrated with Gascón, Whittier considers prosecuting local misdemeanor cases

WHITTIER - The Whittier City Council is looking into prosecuting local misdemeanor offenses in response to special directives issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney that appear to contradict voter-approved ballot measures. The City Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, is drafting a potential ballot measure to allow Whittier...
WHITTIER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy