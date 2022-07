Click here to read the full article. Ahead of the July 4 weekend, Los Angeles County today reported 6,529 daily Covid infections, which is very nearly the highest total the county has seen since early February. Only the 7,209 recorded on May 31 is higher. L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said earlier this week that daily infection numbers may be leveling out, but today’s count plus a test positivity rate that has very nearly doubled in just over two weeks would seem to indicate otherwise. On Tuesday, June 14, L.A.’s test positivity was 6.5%. Today, the rate is 12.9%. That’s...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO