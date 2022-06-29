ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

All-Area Lacrosse: Parkes, Riggins use hard work to lead perfect conference seasons

By Staff Reports
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s013f_0gP4QyNv00

All-Area Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year: Trey Parkes, Hoggard

Trey Parkes' high school lacrosse career had nearly everything, except a state championship.

The Hoggard senior is an NCLCA All-State selection this spring and the StarNewsVarsity All-Area and Mideastern Conference player of the year as the Vikings made the state quarterfinals after an undefeated regular season.

“It started with practice and teamwork and building a family around our team,” Parkes said. “Coaches pushed us hard.”

PUSHING FORWARD: Hoggard's Carter Osborn overcomes adversity to lead Vikings' defense

THE NEXT CHAPTER: Longtime Hoggard lacrosse coach Treman's tenure ends with playoff loss

BREAKING THROUGH: New Hanover's Elijah Kinsey uses positive attitude to take on lacrosse like he has autism

Parkes, who has signed with Hofstra, tallied 36 goals along with 33 assists and 51 ground balls. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is known for his versatility. He excels at attacking in front of the net and also can direct the offense from behind the net. Parkes was typically marked by a top defender from the other team.

“It didn't really affect my game,” Parkes said. “It opened things up for my teammates. Once they saw our team was good, that let me do my thing.”

The Vikings were 20-1 in the 2022 season, sweeping through the regular season and three state playoff games before falling to Cardinal Gibbons.

“Our main goal was to win the championship,” Parkes said. “Sadly, we only got to the fourth round but we still made a deep run.”

That had a lot to do with Parkes, as assistant coach Eddie Jones sees it.

“It's guys like that who are contagious to the whole team,” Jones said. “They see it and they start doing it. They want to do what he does.”

-- Mike Duprez

Mideastern Conference Boys Lacrosse Team

Honors: Player of the Year--Trey Parkes, Hoggard. Coach of the Year--Steve Baker, North Brunswick. Team Sportsmanship--West Brunswick.

First Team: Attack--Luis Gonzalez, Ashley; Brodie Deutsch, Ashley; Aiden Flynn, Hoggard. Defense--Patrick English, Ashley; Carter Osborn, Hoggard; Jaxon Biba, Hoggard. FOGO--Jeremy Conklin, Hoggard. Goalkeeper--Ben Long, Hoggard. Long-Stick Mid--Burke Tribble, Ashley. Midfield--Trey Parkes, Hoggard; Kenan Everhart, Ashley; Kyle McCarthy, Hoggard.

Second Team: Attack--Nick Nelson, Hoggard; Luke Gordon, Laney; Brayden Velasquez, Topsail; Ronan McGuire, Topsail. Defense--Mathew Luhrsen, Hoggard; Evan Corle, Hoggard; Luke Hobbs, Topsail. FOGO--Gage Thompson, Laney. Goalkeeper--Tommy Burgee, Hoggard. Long-Stick Mid--Joe Feeney, Hoggard. Midfield: Cayden Hollar, Hoggard; Carson Adkins, Laney; Eric Wagner, Hoggard.

Honorable Mention: Ashley--Zac Stalls, Anthony Blackburn, Charles Cazier, Blake Smith, Isaac Olvera. Hoggard--Charles Wilt, Reed Barden, Tyler Harris, Zack Coyle, Jake Stone, Conrad Newman, Connor Savage, Cole Luhrsen. Laney--Colin Willis, Sean Heckman, Mason Vaughn. New Hanover--Grayson Sepich, Dallas Romanowski, Addison Kamm. North Brunswick--Grant Nimz, Sloan Anderson. South Brunswick--Aidan Bailey, Skyler Swanson, Tyler Loburk. Topsail--Connor Hinson, John Meyers, Nolan Pfaff, Evan Martindale, Alex Davis, Owen Hoag, Josh Bowen. West Brunswick--Iassc Parsons.

NCISAA Division II All-State Boys Lacrosse Team

Asheville School--Ben Buxbaum. Cape Fear Academy--Cameron Arne, Jack Boggio, Owen Johnson, Baden Salinas. Forsyth Country Day--Caden Didier, Mason Ickes, Ian Kennedy, Ryan Moore, Keith Pemberton, Tommy Tessien. SouthLake Christian--Cooper Gay, Micah Handgloten, Caleb Johnston, Tyler O'Bryan.

All-Area Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year: Tatum Riggins, Topsail

Tatum Riggins ended her standout career with a flourish.

The Topsail senior scored 97 goals, was a second-team NCLCA All-East selection and the StarNewsVarsity and Mideastern Conference player of the year, helping lead the Pirates to the third round of the state playoffs.

Her reasons for success, as she tells it, are simple.

“It’s hard work and putting the time in, not just in practice,” Riggins said. “After practice, working on shots, understanding my strengths and weaknesses, watching film to see what I need to work on.”

“She’s just incredibly talented,” Topsail coach Courtney Burghardt said. “You never know how she does what she does. She's so fun to watch. She goes 100 percent all the time.”

Riggins is listed on the Topsail roster as a midfielder. But she also played attack and defense, meaning she could be all over the field.

14 ASSISTS IN A WEEK: Topsail lacrosse's Nee takes StarNewsVarsity Athlete of the Week win

2022 LACROSSE OUTLOOK: 60 players to watch as conference lacrosse begins around Wilmington

And that was fine with her.

“I pretty much like to do everything,” Riggins said. “I like to play defense. I like to score. I even got to do the draw a couple of times.”

Her success was part of an overall team effort. The Pirates set a school record with 19 wins and swept conference play.

“We really worked together as a team in practice,” Riggins said. “We played off each other's strengths. It was hard at first but we worked hard in practice every day, learned exactly what we needed to do.”

-- Mike Duprez

Mideastern Conference Girls Lacrosse Team

Honors: Player of the Year--Tatum Riggins, Topsail. Coach of the Year--Courtney Burghardt, Topsail. Team Sportsmanship--North Brunswick.

First Team: Ella Bartosik, Ashley; Bailey Swails, Ashley; Rylan Harris, Ashley; Emily Failla, Hoggard; Anneleise Meyer, Hoggard; Kira Eldridge, Laney; Caitlin Cronemiller, Laney; Ava Kunza, Laney; Leah Nelson, New Hanover; Taryn Ugliono, Topsail; Tatum Riggins, Topsail; Riley Nee, Topsail; Lillian Austin, Topsail.

Second Team: Annalise Saffo, Ashley; Mia Frick, Hoggard; Adriyana Garrison, Hoggard; Logan Campbell, Hoggard; Layla Cline, Hoggard; Kiarra Masnick, Laney; Emily Bothoff, Laney; Helena Cronemiller, Laney; Isabella James, New Hanover; Camille Gannon, South Brunswick; Martha Smith, Topsail; Avery White, Topsail.

Honorable Mention: Ashley--Molly Schutte Hoggard--Kajsa Andersson, Ellie Walker, Nellie Harris, Emily Cox. New Hanover--Abby Sealey. North Brunswick--KB Kelly. Topsail--Lexi Velasquez. West Brunswick--Raya Sunshine Milliken, Macie Ellen Coley, Olivia Mehalik, Montana Murray, Marisa Nance, Madeline Bland, Joelle Cerneka, Sophie Rozen.

Dan Spears is the sports editor for the Wilmington StarNews, and Southeast Regional sports editor for the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at Dan.Spears@StarNewsOnline.com or on Twitter @DanSpears.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: All-Area Lacrosse: Parkes, Riggins use hard work to lead perfect conference seasons

Comments / 0

Related
The State Port Pilot

County to host eight Dixie Baseball state tournaments

Brunswick County this summer is the site of eight N.C. Dixie Baseball state tournaments. Both Dixie Youth AA (8U) state tournaments will be in the county. The Dixie Youth Division 1 AA tournament, with host Leland Dixie Youth Baseball, will be played at the Leland Community District Park. The Division 2 AA tournament, with host Brunswick County Parks and Recreation Department, will be played at Town Creek District Park.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
waltermagazine.com

From Loft to Launch: Boatbuilder Mark Bayne Sends his Work to Sea

This master shipwright and longtime professor at Cape Fear Community College reinvented its wooden boatbuilding program. Master shipwright Mark Bayne is standing in an open bay at his workshop in downtown Wilmington. Here, he has been teaching the art of building wooden boats at Cape Fear Community College for the past 10 years.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Fishing report: Get ready for a big 4th of July weekend

Hello everyone. I hope you’re enjoying summer. While it seems like we’ve been in summer for a while, according to the calendar it just snuck in on us last week. This is the time for those who like it hot. I hope you enjoy it. One of the...
SOUTHPORT, NC
Bladen Journal

Abby the Spoon Lady to perform in Columbus County

CHADBOURN — On Saturday, July 16, Abby the Spoon Lady will be performing at Columbus County’s very own performance hall, Brown Street Station in Chadbourn. She will be performing with banjo player and singer Dusty Whytis. “It’s going to be somewhat of a bohemian night,” Said Brown Street...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Sports
City
Wilmington, NC
nrcolumbus.com

SCC campus closed after bomb threat

Southeastern Community College closed its campus Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat. “The SCC Campus has been cleared,” SCC spokesperson Haylee Damato said in a statement at 4:30 p.m. “There was a bomb threat made to SCC, along with other community colleges. Out of an abundance of caution SCC took the necessary steps to clear campus and ensured that everyone remained safe. Thank you for your cooperation. It is always our top priority that we keep everyone safe.”
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Fourth of July celebrations across our area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fourth of July events are taking place throughout the holiday weekend across our area. The Oak Island Anniversary Fireworks will take place Friday at the Oak Island Pier at 9 p.m. Friday in Tabor City, the Columbus County Fireworks Celebration is at South Columbus High School....
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

St. James: Waterway transforms into 'Living Shoreline'

Waterway Park at St. James transformed into an environmental science playground on June 23 as the town hosted its 17th annual “Living Shoreline” initiative. Generations of families joined students from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and other members of the science-loving community for an immersive, hands-on experience involving oysters and the town’s intracoastal waterway.
SAINT JAMES, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Johnston
Person
Blake Smith
WECT

Annual shagging contest set for NC 4th of July celebration

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one of the highlights of the annual N.C. 4th of July Festival Beach Day. The annual shag contest is set for Friday, July 1 in Oak Island. “Anyone can enter except shag dance instructors and professional shag dancers,” said John Hutton, President of the Society of Brunswick Shaggers.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington business holds ‘Day of Joy’ carnival for seniors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A Wilmington business serving seniors and adults in need of assistance held a carnival commemorating its annual “National Day of Joy”. Comfort Keepers Of Wilmington, along with its senior clients and their families, took part in the celebration at the Racine Drive location. There...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Lacrosse Players#Playoff Games#Nclca
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Where to watch fireworks around the Cape Fear this holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re just four days from the 4th of July, but many local fireworks shows are taking place before the nationwide holiday on Monday. While there are sure to be countless amazing fireworks displays around the area, here’s a list of some of the biggest shows scheduled for the Cape Fear.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Avelo airline’s inaugural flight lands in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- Avelo airlines’ first inaugural flight for Wilmington International Airport flight arrived just after 10 o’clock Thursday morning. The aircraft coming in from New Haven, Connecticut received a water cannon salute taxiing into gate four. Passengers were welcomed with treats and Avelo branded gear and plush...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: classic warmth, rain chances to open July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with spotty showers and storms drifting into the Cape Fear Region on humid breezes from the South Carolina Lowcountry and the Atlantic Ocean. Intervals of steamy sun will trade places with scattered rainclouds and thunder through the holiday weekend. Keep your eyes to the southern sky, your WECT Weather App handy, and your outdoor plans intact. Also: expect temperatures to swell through the sweaty 80s to around 90 day to day, and park in the 70s at night.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reminder of firework rules in North Carolina ahead of 4th of July weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — With the July 4th holiday fast approaching, the Town of Carolina Beach wants to remind all residents and visitors that the following fireworks are illegal in North Carolina:. •Roman candles. •Bottle rockets. •Firecrackers. •Spinners. •Aerial fireworks. Violations carry a fine of $500 and a...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Stepping Up Burgaw's Parks And Rec

Burgaw is often described as a sleepy little farm town. Cody Suggs, parks and recreation director for the town, said this is just not the case. “Burgaw is great place socially, culturally and economically. We have a lot of new things happening around town. Burgaw has changed a lot since my arrival. We have lots of new projects, programs, businesses and industry, and lots of new plans on the horizon that will put us in line for success in future years,” Suggs said.
BURGAW, NC
Star News

Star News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy