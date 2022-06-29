ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3rd Rock From the Sun Star Joins Righteous Gemstones Season 3

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 3 of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones has added another comedy veteran. According to a new report from Variety, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Mom alum Kristen Johnston has joined the cast of the nine-episode third season, which is currently in production. Johnson is expected to portray May-May Montgomery, a...

comicbook.com

#The Righteous Gemstones#3rd Rock From The Sun#Alan Williams#Hbo#Variety#Vp
