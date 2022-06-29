Ameren Missouri looking to acquire its largest-ever solar facility

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Ameren Missouri announced its intentions to acquire the Huck Finn Solar Project, a 200 megawatt (MW) solar installation on the border of Ralls and Audrain County.

The construction of the solar farm would create more than 250 construction jobs.

The facility will be acquired pursuant to a build-transfer agreement with EDF Renewables, a company with a longstanding track record of developing and building renewable energy facilities.

Huck Finn is expected to produce enough energy to power 40,000 homes. With timely regulatory approvals, the project could begin generating clean energy as soon as 2024.

"Developing Huck Finn is good for all of our customers because it provides clean electricity, creates economic opportunity and injects millions of dollars into the community over the life of the project, which will have widespread additional benefits," said Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri in a release.

According to the release, the solar farm is designed to generate more than 25 times the amount of energy of Missouri's largest existing solar facility.

