ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Ameren Missouri looking to acquire its largest-ever solar facility

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTyhx_0gP4PAjA00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Ameren Missouri announced its intentions to acquire the Huck Finn Solar Project, a 200 megawatt (MW) solar installation on the border of Ralls and Audrain County.

The construction of the solar farm would create more than 250 construction jobs.

The facility will be acquired pursuant to a build-transfer agreement with EDF Renewables, a company with a longstanding track record of developing and building renewable energy facilities.

Huck Finn is expected to produce enough energy to power 40,000 homes. With timely regulatory approvals, the project could begin generating clean energy as soon as 2024.

"Developing Huck Finn is good for all of our customers because it provides clean electricity, creates economic opportunity and injects millions of dollars into the community over the life of the project, which will have widespread additional benefits," said Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri in a release.

According to the release, the solar farm is designed to generate more than 25 times the amount of energy of Missouri's largest existing solar facility.

The post Ameren Missouri looking to acquire its largest-ever solar facility appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themissouritimes.com

Ameren announces new solar facility in Mid-Missouri

Jefferson City, Mo. — Ameren Missouri has announced that it will be acquiring a solar facility in Mid-Missouri, with the plan to bring more renewable energy to Missourians, as well as an influx of 250 construction jobs. Ameren Missouri is a part of the Ameren corporation and is one...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor weakens hazardous waste rules, cuts regulation for ‘advanced recycling’

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Friday weakening the state’s hazardous waste regulations and opening the door for a controversial type of recycling backed by the plastic industry and decried by environmentalists.  Parson, a Republican, signed legislation to bar the Missouri Department of Natural Resources from enacting hazardous waste rules that differ in any way from […] The post Missouri governor weakens hazardous waste rules, cuts regulation for ‘advanced recycling’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
wnax.com

Big Impact from the Missouri National Recreational River

A new report from the National Park Service shows more visitors to the Missouri National Recreational River are having a big economic impact. The report says over one hundred forty thousand visitors in 2021 spent almost seven million dollars in the area. Rec River Superintendent Curt Dimmick says they do...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Audrain County, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Industry
Local
Missouri Business
Audrain County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Business
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Parson calls for special session on tax cuts

The governor held a news conference Friday afternoon to talk about budget actions he took this week, including the veto of $500 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds meant for a means-tested tax rebate. That measure didn't go far enough, Parson said. The post Parson calls for special session on tax cuts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Green Energy#Renewable Energy#Solar Farm#Ameren Missouri#Ralls#Edf Renewables
kttn.com

Drought conditions continue to expand across Missouri

Multiple counties on either side of the Missouri River are listed as abnormally dry in this week’s drought monitor map. The map was updated Thursday, June 30, 2022, and is based on conditions as of Tuesday. Sixty-one percent of the state is described as abnormally dry which is the initial stage of drought. That’s an increase from last week when it was 29%. The new map shows nine percent of Missouri, an area in the southeast, to be moderately dry.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Ameren workers shocked while restoring power in South County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two workers were evaluated after they were reportedly shocked at an Ameren substation in Crestwood. This happened at the substation in the 8600 block of Sappington Road around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday. The two workers were working to restore power in the area when they were shocked. Roughly, 2,000 homes were without power at the time.
CRESTWOOD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Jobs
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boil order issued after positive E. coli test for city of California

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boil order was issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the California public water system after a positive total coliform and E. coli test on June 29. Another sample was tested on June 30 and the bacteria was detected again. A positive E. coli test indicates the water may The post Boil order issued after positive E. coli test for city of California appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALIFORNIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Lakeside Ashland hopes to open in September

Developers at the large Lakeside Ashland project say the video screen for their outdoor movie theater has been installed, and that it will be “a movie experience like no other.”. Project developer Nic Parks has said the theater will be mid-Missouri’s best place to watch a movie or concert....
ASHLAND, MO
Laclede Record

Changes coming for Missouri voters

Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday signed a bill which will require Missourians to present photo IDs when they vote, beginning with the Nov. 2 general election. The new law says all registered voters in Missouri must provide a photo ID to vote and repeals the use of mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy