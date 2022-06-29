ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

Woman killed in Sonora motorcycle accident

abc10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSONORA, Calif. — A woman died Tuesday morning after rear-ending another vehicle with her motorcycle on a highway in Sonora. According to California Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old motorcyclist was riding her Harley...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 3

Related
mymotherlode.com

Victim Identified In Tuesday’s HWY 108 Crash

Sonora, CA — The CHP has released the name of a Tuolumne woman who tragically died in a motorcycle versus car crash on Highway 108. The deceased is 57-year-old Betty Marie Cardoza. The collision happened on Tuesday morning in the westbound lane of the highway at the Mono Way onramp. The CHP reports that Cardoza, on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, tried to pass a semi on the left side while merging onto the highway and collided with an oncoming sedan in the westbound lane, as earlier reported here. She was ejected from the bike, which came to rest about 200 feet down an embankment. Cardoza, suffering major injuries, was flown to a Modesto where she later succumbed to those injuries.
TUOLUMNE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident Involving Tesla Near Farmington

Officials in San Joaquin County reported a fatal motorcycle crash near the Farmington area on the afternoon of Sunday, June 26, 2022. The accident took place around 3:00 p.m. on Escalon-Bellota Road in the vicinity of Gawne Road, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near...
FARMINGTON, CA
Nationwide Report

57-year-old woman killed after a motorcycle collision in Sonora (Sonora, CA)

57-year-old woman killed after a motorcycle collision in Sonora (Sonora, CA)Nationwide Report. A 57-year-old woman lost her life after a traffic collision Tuesday morning in Sonora. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 7:30 a.m. on Highway 108. The preliminary reports showed that a westbound 2020 Harley Davidson Street Glide attempted to pass a big rig [...]
SONORA, CA
abc10.com

Person accused of killing Modesto DoorDash Driver was 'complete stranger'

MODESTO, Calif. — 56-year-old Andrew Satavu was a husband and a father of five. But in April, he was shot and killed while delivering food driving for DoorDash in Modesto. "It was a shock to say the least. I screamed and it's unbelievable. It's still unbelievable," said Alexia Satavu, Andrew's daughter.
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Sonora, CA
Accidents
Sonora, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Modesto, CA
City
Sonora, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Three arrested in connection with freeway shooting

(BCN) — Three people from San Joaquin County were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a freeway shooting that put a juvenile in the hospital Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on State Route 99 north of Kettleman Lane near Lodi, when the driver of a Nissan Altima allegedly fired multiple […]
LODI, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Accident Near Grapevine

Modesto Woman Killed in Car Accident on I-5 Near Grapevine Road. The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car accident near the Grapevine on the night of Sunday, June 26, 2022. The motor vehicle collision took place shortly after 9:40 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Grapevine Road.
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Accident#California Highway Patrol#Rear End#Dot
mymotherlode.com

Update: Crash Closed Highway 108 Near Sonora, One Fatality

Update at 6:10 p.m.: The CHP reports this morning’s collision between a sedan and a motorcycle on Highway 108 in Sonora has turned deadly. The victim is a 57-year-old female from Tuolumne. Her name is not being released pending notification of her family. She was riding a 2020 Harley Davidson Street Glide westbound on the highway’s Mono Way onramp at around 7:30 a.m. Also heading in the same direction on the highway was 70-year-old Carlene Valdez of Jamestown in a 2019 Chevrolet Cruse.
SONORA, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested After Lighting Apartment Window Screen on Fire

At about 12:56 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at the apartment complex at 90 Pedras Road, Turlock. Officers arrived on scene and residents pointed out Alissa Cornell, 40, of Modesto, so they made contact with her. Another officer made contact...
TURLOCK, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The body of a missing hiker on the the Tahoe Rim Trail was recovered Wednesday, his family confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now. Jia Huang, 32, had started a backpacking trip on June 22. Another hiker reported seeing a tent, food canister and wallet abandoned near Lake Aloha on Wednesday, June 29, Huang’s sister reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
turlockcitynews.com

Two Detached Garages Lost to Fire

At about 11:23 pm Sunday night, the Turlock Fire Department, Modesto Fire Department, Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigations Unit, Turlock Police Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported residential working structure fire in the 700 block of East Main Street, Turlock. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found...
TURLOCK, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Police respond after elderly man found dead in Atwater Village

Atwater Village -- Police were called to the 3000 block of Glendale Boulevard Wednesday afternoon following the death of a man in his 70s, according to the LAPD. An LAPD spokesman said it appeared to be a natural death, not a homicide. During the investigation, officers cordoned off a stretch...
ATWATER, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot on freeway in Lodi area, CHP says

LODI, Calif. — A juvenile was shot on Monday along a freeway in the Lodi area of San Joaquin County, officials said. (Video above: Top headlines for June 27). The California Highway Patrol said it was notified by the Lodi Police Department about the shooting at 3:27 p.m. Police said the juvenile is male.
LODI, CA
FOX40

Stockton Police release video in connection with 2017 cold case

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Stockton Police Department released a video in hopes of gathering more information on a 2017 cold case. Police say that on June 28, 2017, officers responded to a park along 8700 block of Cherbourg Way after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located Ramon Concha Jr. […]
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy