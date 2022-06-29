Woman killed in Sonora motorcycle accident

SONORA, Calif. — A woman died Tuesday morning after rear-ending another vehicle with her motorcycle on a highway in Sonora. According to California Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old motorcyclist was riding her Harley...
Sonora, CA — The CHP has released the name of a Tuolumne woman who tragically died in a motorcycle versus car crash on Highway 108. The deceased is 57-year-old Betty Marie Cardoza. The collision happened on Tuesday morning in the westbound lane of the highway at the Mono Way onramp. The CHP reports that Cardoza, on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, tried to pass a semi on the left side while merging onto the highway and collided with an oncoming sedan in the westbound lane, as earlier reported here. She was ejected from the bike, which came to rest about 200 feet down an embankment. Cardoza, suffering major injuries, was flown to a Modesto where she later succumbed to those injuries.
Officials in San Joaquin County reported a fatal motorcycle crash near the Farmington area on the afternoon of Sunday, June 26, 2022. The accident took place around 3:00 p.m. on Escalon-Bellota Road in the vicinity of Gawne Road, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near...
MODESTO, Calif. — 56-year-old Andrew Satavu was a husband and a father of five. But in April, he was shot and killed while delivering food driving for DoorDash in Modesto. "It was a shock to say the least. I screamed and it's unbelievable. It's still unbelievable," said Alexia Satavu, Andrew's daughter.
(BCN) — Three people from San Joaquin County were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a freeway shooting that put a juvenile in the hospital Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on State Route 99 north of Kettleman Lane near Lodi, when the driver of a Nissan Altima allegedly fired multiple […]
A rollover crash in Jamestown led to injuries (Jamestown, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, injuries were reported following a rollover crash in Jamestown. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place near State Route 108 and Green Springs Road [...]
Modesto Woman Killed in Car Accident on I-5 Near Grapevine Road. The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car accident near the Grapevine on the night of Sunday, June 26, 2022. The motor vehicle collision took place shortly after 9:40 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Grapevine Road.
Driver and Passenger Dead after Solo-Car Accident on Howard Road. The accident occurred just before 10:49 p.m., when a Chevrolet Cobalt traveling at a high rate of speed failed to navigate a turn from Howard Road to Frank Cox Road. As a result, the vehicle veered off the roadway before...
At about 12:56 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at the apartment complex at 90 Pedras Road, Turlock. Officers arrived on scene and residents pointed out Alissa Cornell, 40, of Modesto, so they made contact with her. Another officer made contact...
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The body of a missing hiker on the the Tahoe Rim Trail was recovered Wednesday, his family confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now. Jia Huang, 32, had started a backpacking trip on June 22. Another hiker reported seeing a tent, food canister and wallet abandoned near Lake Aloha on Wednesday, June 29, Huang’s sister reported.
At about 12:24 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Grant Avenue and West Olive Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver refused to lower the windows....
At about 11:23 pm Sunday night, the Turlock Fire Department, Modesto Fire Department, Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigations Unit, Turlock Police Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported residential working structure fire in the 700 block of East Main Street, Turlock. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found...
Two Merced teenagers were taken into custody last week after allegedly leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase up and down multiple freeways in a minivan carjacked at gunpoint in Livermore more than an hour earlier. Livermore police reported the Honda Odyssey was stolen by the pair —...
(KMJ) — An employee at a Food 4 Less was stabbed while trying to stop a man from stealing on Wednesday in North Merced. Merced Police were called to the Food 4 Less Supermarket near R street and Olive Avenue for reports of someone that was stabbed. Officers say...
Atwater Village -- Police were called to the 3000 block of Glendale Boulevard Wednesday afternoon following the death of a man in his 70s, according to the LAPD. An LAPD spokesman said it appeared to be a natural death, not a homicide. During the investigation, officers cordoned off a stretch...
LODI, Calif. — A juvenile was shot on Monday along a freeway in the Lodi area of San Joaquin County, officials said. (Video above: Top headlines for June 27). The California Highway Patrol said it was notified by the Lodi Police Department about the shooting at 3:27 p.m. Police said the juvenile is male.
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Stockton Police Department released a video in hopes of gathering more information on a 2017 cold case. Police say that on June 28, 2017, officers responded to a park along 8700 block of Cherbourg Way after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located Ramon Concha Jr. […]
