West Newbury, MA

West Newbury to celebrate renaming of Senior Center

CNHI
 2 days ago

WEST NEWBURY — The Council on Aging invites residents to celebrate the renaming of the Senior Center...

CNHI

West Newbury experiences another water main break

WEST NEWBURY — Another water main break on Bridge Street left numerous residents without service for several hours Wednesday. As in January and again in April, the same problem triggered the latest break. “It was in the same area as the last water issue we had with the service...
WEST NEWBURY, MA
CNHI

Religion Listings: July 1, 2022

To see a complete listing of local religion notes, go to newburyportnews.com. To have religion notes listed for next weekend, please email them to ndnnews@newburyportnews.com by Wednesday. Hope Community. Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport, holds an in-person worship service Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The service is livestreamed at...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
#Senior Center#Rebranding#Sage#The Council On Aging
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayor Wu announces longtime Firefighter to be next Boston Fire Commissioner

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”
BOSTON, MA
CNHI

West Newbury reminds residents of CSO mandate

WEST NEWBURY — The town’s Board of Health reminds residents that as of Wednesday, a state requirement mandates that the public be notified when untreated wastewater is discharged into Massachusetts waters. Residents who signed up for Code Red alerts may receive a message when these incidents, known as...
WEST NEWBURY, MA
City
West Newbury, MA
CBS Boston

Demolition of Norwood Hospital, ruined by 2020 flood, underway

NORWOOD -- Demolition is underway at Norwood Hospital. The hospital has been closed since it flooded in June 2020 when nearly six inches of rain fell in just a few hours. A new 400,000-square-foot facility will be built on the same property. It's the area's first newly constructed hospital in over 25 years. There will be emergency services, 10 operating rooms, a regional STEMI Center with state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization labs, advanced diagnostic imaging services, and outpatient services.All of the hospital's patients needed to be evacuated as four feet of water filled the basement, knocking out electricity. Two people were temporarily trapped, but no one was hurt.
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

New Hampshire drivers save big during discount gas event

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Drivers in southeast New Hampshire got a chance to fill their tanks at a steep discount ahead of the holiday weekend. Vehicles lined up at a gas station in Salem, New Hampshire, Wednesday for gas priced at $2.38 a gallon. One driver told 7NEWS he saved about $80 as he filled up at the Klemm’s Family Store and Mobil station on Mall Road. Another said he waited in line as their fuel gauge read “empty,” turning his car off as he waited to fill up.
SALEM, NH
CNHI

Salisbury properties to be sold after devastating fire

SALISBURY — A new condominium complex could end up rising from the ashes of a nine-alarm fire on Central Avenue. The fast-moving fire destroyed five properties at 30, 34, 38 and 40 Central Ave., including Michael’s Oceanfront Motel and a neighboring apartment complex, on the morning of Jan. 17.
SALISBURY, NH
NECN

Visit a Pub by the River a Short Drive From Boston (Just Not the Charles)

The Greater Boston area has no shortage of traditional Irish pubs, but very few of them have water views like so many of their fellow drinking spots in Ireland. A quick drive from downtown Boston — if you luck out with traffic — will actually bring you to such a place, however, and the Nashua location of The Peddler’s Daughter brings to mind some of the great pubs in the local area with cozy digs, friendly vibe, tasty comfort food and pints of ale and stout — and with the addition of some very nice vistas from its windows and outdoor deck.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Colleen Ritzer family lawsuit against architecture firm allowed to move forward

DANVERS -- The family of the murdered Danvers high school teacher Colleen Ritzer said they are pleased with Monday's court ruling that will allow their wrongful death lawsuit to go to trial. The Ritzers are suing a Boston architectural firm DiNisco Design, Inc. over their security system and questions about whether it was working the day that Colleen was murdered.In 2013, freshman student Philip Chism followed Ritzer into the women's bathroom at the school and killed her. He was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison. The Ritzers' attorney said the family wants answers and wants to improve safety in school. 

