Mike Flood elected as U.S. Representative for Nebraska’s District 1

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Mike Flood has been elected as the U.S Representative for Nebraska’s District 1 after a tight race. Flood will be finishing out Jeff Fortenberry’s term and face off against Patty Pansing Brooks again this November.

The State of Nebraska is holding a special election to determine who will fill former U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry’s position as District 1’s Representative after resigning in March.

Fortenberry was sentenced Tuesday morning for lying to federal authorities about illegal campaign contributions.

Former Speaker of the House and Republican candidate Mike Flood, of Norfolk, will be facing off against Libertarian Patty Pansing Brooks to hold office until the election in November when they will face off again to hold the position for a full term.

According to his website , Flood’s issues include “fighting Biden’s Socialist agenda”, working to forward pro-life legislature, completing the border wall that began construction under Donald Trump’s presidency as well as expanding funding for Customs and Border Protection and ICE, and saying he will defend freedoms of speech, religion, and “our sacred right to keep and bear arms.”

Issues being pushed by Brooks are improving healthcare for Nebraskans, improving economic opportunity to help struggling families, championing better infrastructure in the state, and “a wider circle of compassion” which includes defending abortion rights, strengthening protections for members of the LGBTQ+ community, and more. All of her issues are listed on her website .

