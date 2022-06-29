Police looking for 2 men after vehicle hit by gunfire in Hatfield Twp.

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting on the roads of Delaware County. Investigators say it was a case of road rage.
Police are searching for the person who pulled up to a vehicle and fatally shot another driver on a busy road in Springfield Township. A bullet hole is visible in the windshield of the victim’s car left on State Road/Route 1 near Meetinghouse Lane.
“It’s really unnerving and a little scary,” Jackie Washco, who heard the shooting, said.
It happened just before 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says a man and woman in a dark-colored...
