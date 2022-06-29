Police looking for 2 men after vehicle hit by gunfire in Hatfield Twp.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least five of the 15 shots fired by a disgruntled patron went right through the front of the Philly Bar and Restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and one of those bullets took the life of a 21-year-old woman. CBS3 spoke with her family who is calling out city leaders saying enough is enough. “I’m on my way home from work and I get the call and I’m like, ‘what do you mean she’s been shot?'” Jailene’s uncle James Holton said. That emotional uncle tells CBS3 that the woman who was killed in the shooting was his niece, 21-year-old Jailene Holton. “She was...

