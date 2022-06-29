New York 2022 primary election: Polls are closed. Results to follow

Tuesday’s primary election produced few surprises in the big races for lieutenant governor and governor, but in the three lesser-known races for countywide judgeships in New York City, the Democratic primary winners succeeded by comparably slimmer margins. While incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado spent most of election day conducting business-as-usual before soaking up their victories at a swanky Tribeca Rooftop party, judicial candidates were working poll sites hoping to lap up last-minute voters who may not have even known which candidates were on the ballot prior to casting their votes. In all three races, there were no Republican primaries, meaning the winners will likely go on to win the general election in November.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO