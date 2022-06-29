ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York 2022 primary election: Polls are closed. Results to follow

By Mark Weiner
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
------- Polls across New York closed at 9 p.m. today in primary elections for governor, lieutenant governor and some state Assembly seats. Check back at syracuse.com through the night for the latest election results. Gov. Kathy Hochul...

caribbeantoday.com

Jumaane Williams Loses NY Democratic Primary for Governor

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary. Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and son of Grenadian immigrants, ran a spirited...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY Democrats choose Hochul for governor; GOP picks Zeldin

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after she stepped into the job of New York governor as a relative unknown, Democrat Kathy Hochul easily locked up her party’s nomination Tuesday, setting her on an expected glide path to win the office in November. Hochul was serving as an under-the-radar lieutenant governor under the shadow of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
City
Scarsdale, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
cityandstateny.com

What really happened with the New York City Department of Education Budget?

Less than a week after the New York City Council approved the fiscal year 2023 budget last month, some members protested the funding cuts they signed off on and knew about months in advance. The council said that it was unaware the cuts would have such severe impacts on some individual schools where enrollment has declined, and has blamed both Mayor Eric Adams’ administration and the Department of Education for the effects.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
laborpress.org

200 NYC Parks Department Jobs Restored Following Union Action

New York, NY – The first person that Victoria Cooley, 34, a seasonal aid with the New York City Parks Department, called when she was told this week that June 30 was her last day was Joe Puleo, president of DC 37’s Local 983, which represents her and several thousand blue collar as well as skilled trades workers that work for the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Lee Zeldin
cityandstateny.com

Here’s who won the three countywide judicial primaries in New York City

Tuesday’s primary election produced few surprises in the big races for lieutenant governor and governor, but in the three lesser-known races for countywide judgeships in New York City, the Democratic primary winners succeeded by comparably slimmer margins. While incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado spent most of election day conducting business-as-usual before soaking up their victories at a swanky Tribeca Rooftop party, judicial candidates were working poll sites hoping to lap up last-minute voters who may not have even known which candidates were on the ballot prior to casting their votes. In all three races, there were no Republican primaries, meaning the winners will likely go on to win the general election in November.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Hochul Wins Democratic Nomination For New York Governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul won the Democratic nomination for New York governor Tuesday, setting her on an expected path to win the governor’s office in November. Hochul beat back primary challenges from New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Yes, voter fraud does exist

Voter fraud has been around since the creation of democracy, but that doesn’t make it right or mean we should allow it to continue or expand. Free and fair elections are the foundation of any free, self-governing country. Without them, you have nothing except the tyranny imposed by those who successfully manipulate the electoral process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Watch ‘The Wanderers’ as NYC’s Adams battles Giuliani over Roe v. Wade ‘slap’ incident at ShopRite

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - It’s mayor vs. mayor as controversy continues over an incident involving Rudy Giuliani at a ShopRite supermarket in Charleston on Sunday. Republican Giuliani claimed that a store worker upset about the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court slapped him on the back and called him a “f--king scumbag” who would cause women to die.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

NYC Is Changing Its COVID Alert System. Here's Why

New York City is reevaluating its COVID alert system amid yet another pandemic wave that, unlike the others, has not seen soaring positivity rates coupled with significant increases in hospitalizations, the health commissioner says. NYC Department of Mental Health and Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan referenced the shift on Thursday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Gov. Kathy Hochul isn't mentioned one time in Cuomo's infamous pandemic memoir

Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the Gessen-Gould apartment hunt is not going great. Here's what else is happening:. "In 2020, when Cuomo wrote a self-congratulatory memoir about New York’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he didn’t bother to mention [Gov. Kathy Hochul] once," notes this New Yorker piece about the state's likely leader for the next five years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Extending Tax Exemption Application Deadline for Homeowners Affected by Superstorm Sandy

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed new legislation (S.8718/A.9424) to extend the deadline to apply for tax exemption on renovations to or the reconstruction of residential properties affected by Superstorm Sandy. The new law extends the deadline by two years, to March 1, 2024. Applications for a tax exemption are available here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

New York City May Get 3 More Casinos Soon

The odds always look good for the house and the odds of getting a few more casinos south of the Hudson Valley look pretty good too. Online sports betting took off this year and there are several sites live right now that allow online gambling and there are more on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
