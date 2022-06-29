ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Report: Minimum-wage increase in PA would benefit 1.4 million workers

By Emily Scott, Keystone State News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania's budget deadline is looming on Thursday. Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for a minimum-wage increase that would get the state to $15 an hour by 2028. A new brief gives a profile of the workers who would benefit. The analysis from Keystone Research Center found an estimated 1.46...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Pennsylvania distributing $121M in property tax/rent rebate funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting Friday, 260,294 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania will be issued rebates totaling roughly $121.7 million, the Department of Revenue announced. The rebates will be distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. As specified by law, rebate distributions cannot begin until...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Regulatory relief for home health care becomes permanent in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA – Temporary regulatory relief for some health care workers during the pandemic has now become permanent, removing a burden of uncertainty and giving health groups more flexibility to care for patients. The legislation gives home health care workers who aren’t physicians the ability to order or oversee...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
erienewsnow.com

PA Lawmakers Behind Schedule as Budget Deadline Comes to a Close

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today is the deadline for Pennsylvania lawmakers to finalize the next fiscal budget. However, today's deadline is unlikely to be met. The state budget determines the funding for various state agencies, organizations, public schools, state higher education institutions, municipalities and so many more. Over the past...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf Administration urges Pennsylvanians to prepare for hurricane season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fifty years after Hurricane Agnes, Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner, Michael Humphreys, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director, Randy Padfield, urged property owners to prepare for the hurricane season. The damaging effects of hurricanes can present themselves and be most commonly seen throughout the summer and fall months. Pennsylvanians are urged to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wage#Economic Stimulus#Politics State#Pennsylvanians
Kristen Walters

Mobile dentist's office coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns

You no longer have an excuse not to go to the dentist. A mobile dental office is coming to multiple Pennsylvania towns. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, but access to dental care can be a challenge for many people. That's why United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare are teaming up to provide mobile dental services to young people in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Pennsylvania fireworks law: What's legal, what's not

PITTSBURGH — Fireworks will lighting up the skies across Pennsylvania this weekend for Fourth of July celebrations. Video above: Pennsylvania fireworks bill heads to State Senate. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about Pennsylvania's fireworks law. What fireworks can be purchased and used?. According to Pennsylvania State...
Pocono Update

Court Blocks Gov. Wolf From Tolling Nine Bridges Along Pennsylvania Interstates

A state court permanently blocked Governor Wolf's plan to toll nine major bridges on Pennsylvania interstates today. The Associated Press reported that a panel of Commonwealth Court judges has effectively killed a plan to add tolls to nine bridges. Three Pittsburgh-area municipalities argued that Gov. Wolf's administration and the Department of Transportation did not follow proper procedure while advancing the proposal to the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board, which requires that PennDOT recommend which bridges to be tolled.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
wdiy.org

A Bill Loosening Rules for Pennsylvania Poll Watchers Heads to Gov. Wolf’s Desk

Gov. Tom Wolf will soon consider an election bill from Republican State Senator and candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports, lawmakers approved the measure to expand what poll watchers are allowed to do during elections. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/29/a-bill-loosening-rules-for-pennsylvania-poll-watchers-heads-to-gov-wolfs-desk/. (Original air-date: 7/1/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Hospitals break down Pennsylvania’s Safe Haven law

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Safe Haven law is now 20 years old. It allows mothers to drop off newborns at specific locations without facing legal consequences. One of those locations is any Pennsylvania hospital. abc27 spoke to two health systems about how they handle Safe Haven cases. “This is clearly an avenue where we can help […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay Journal

Study: Drilling waste on Pennsylvania roads bad for health, land

A long-anticipated health study commissioned by Pennsylvania environmental officials examined the practice of spreading wastewater from conventional gas– and oil-drilling on thousands of miles of rural dirt roads in the state. Researchers concluded that the practice doesn’t control dust effectively and poses dangers to the environment and human health.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy