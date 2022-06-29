ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Aussie Wimbledon hero: Jason Kubler, 29, breaks British hearts as he whips rising star and storms into the second round - as he reveals WHY it's his best-ever win

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Aussie Jason Kubler has stormed into the second round at Wimbledon after thrashing local hope Dan Evans.

Brisbane raised Kubler, 29, outclassed Evans 6-1 6-4 6-3 on Court Two in the performance of his injury plagued career.

The former world number one junior was elated at the outcome, where he frustrated his higher-ranked opponent - who was seeded 28th - with his consistency.

Aussie Jason Kubler (pictured) has cruised into the second round at Wimbledon after thrashing local hope Dan Evans
Evans, seeded 28th, had no answers to Kubler's consistency on the grass in their first round match

Kubler - who had to qualify for the main draw - finished the match with 40 winners and just 17 unforced errors.

'Even being able to play on this court was a big highlight for me,' he said.

'The fact I played some of my best tennis is just the cherry on the top.'

World number 99 Kubler did not lose a service game in the two-hour and eight-minute straight sets demolition and will face Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak in the second round.

Kubler has won 20 of his past 23 matches, seeing his ranking improve almost 80 places since April.

Kubler did not lose a service game in the two-hour and eight-minute straight sets demolition and will next face Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak for a spot in the third round
A succession of injuries - including five operations to his left knee - has curtailed Kubler's career, but a run at the All England Club into the second week would change everything

After turning pro in 2010, plenty of tennis judges predicted Kubler would go onto enjoy a fruitful career on the circuit.

A succession of injuries - including five operations to his left knee - have curtailed his progress, but a run at the All England Club into the second week could be just the tonic Kubler needs to realise his potential on court.

Away from tennis, Kubler is a huge rugby league fan.

In what was a golden day for Australians on court, 19th seed Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, Jordan Thompson and Ajla Tomljanovic all won their respective matches on grass.

#Wimbledon
