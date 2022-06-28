ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Behind the scenes with Johnny Davis in Washington

By Asher Low
 2 days ago
Wisconsin’s first draft pick since 2015 has arrived in the nation’s capital. Johnny Davis had a packed first day in The District, as the 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year recorded a podcast, had a number of photoshoots, and took questions from the media in Washington.

Last Thursday, Davis was selected by the Wizards with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Badger fans can get their first look at Davis in a Wizards uniform next week when Las Vegas NBA Summer League begins on July 7.

The Wizards’ official Twitter account gave us an inside look at Davis’ first full day with his new team.

Here is a look at what the Badger star has been up to since being drafted:

