Leroy Bryant, California 3-star cornerback, has high praise for Washington Huskies following visit

By Andrew Nemec
 2 days ago

The Washington Huskies football program has been on fire on the recruiting trail In the past week-plus, adding eight commitments since June 20.

Much of that success has to do with the program's loaded June 24 weekend visitor list, which has already directly led to multiple new pledges.

Angelo Rodriguez High School (California) three-star cornerback Leroy Bryant was in Seattle for Washington's big weekend, and had high praise for the Huskies.

"We stayed in a nice hotel, we went to dinner and it was good," he said. "There were a lot of people there, like people with a lot of connections. The mayor was at dinner. It was a chance to make a lot of connections."

"The weather on Saturday was nice and we went out on the yacht to dinner - crab, lobster - it was a really good time. They did a really good job on their official visit. That's why they've got so many commits, I feel like."

The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back, rated the nation's No. 49 cornerback , said Washington also did a great job of pitching its on-field football product.

"I've been up there for an unofficial visit already, so I knew how things were and how they operated," Bryant said. "For me, it was a chance to bond with the players. They were all respectful. They grind on the field and get their work done off of it. I met with multiple coaches and talked ball. They showed me how they used me and did a great job of talking about how they ball."

Bryant could play cornerback, nickel or safety at the collegiate level, and that appeals to him, especially at Washington, which has produced several NFL defensive backs in recent years.

"That means a lot to me, because my goal is to get to the NFL," he said, "You want to be somewhere where they produce athletes, where they are going to develop you to be an NFL player. You want to be ready to excel in the NFL, not just go to the NFL, because you want to have a long career."

Bryant doesn't have any other visits scheduled, but may take a trip to Oregon before making a summer commitment.

"I'm thinking about somewhere in the July area or early August," he said.

With offers from nearly 20 football programs, including more than half the Pac-12 Conference, Bryant is shaping up to be a summer prize.

While he hasn't yet set a date, the Huskies appear to be in strong position to land the California defensive back.

Junior season highlights

