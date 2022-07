The first poll of the general election shows Governor JB Pritzker leading Republican nominee Darren Bailey, but also shows some possible openings for Bailey to close the gap. The poll of 800 likely general election voters was actually conducted before the Tuesday primary where Bailey wrapped up the GOP nomination. It finds Pritzker ahead, 50 to 43 percent. But it also finds a majority of Illinoisans think the state is moving in the wrong direction.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO