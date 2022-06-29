ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men in Sunday's shooting involving Spokane police officer remain on $1M bond

By Mariah Valles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two men accused of shooting a...

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New details in drive-by shooting show officer was inches away from death

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police officer was looking for drive-by shooters when he became a victim himself. “I’ve been shot. Officer down at Empire and Perry, send medics,” radioed Officer Honaker on Sunday. Now, that shooting has the community calling to end the violence. Spokane’s Mayor Nadine Woodward says that Officer Honaker was inches away from losing that officer,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect hits Spokane Valley deputy’s car during arrest

SPOKANE VA., Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies arrested a suspect with an active felony warrant after he tried to escape from law enforcement and struck a deputy’s car. Spokane Valley Detectives saw the man, later identified as 33-year-old Jeffrey E. Baumann, in a parking lot located on E Sprague Ave near S McDonald Road. Baumann had an active felony warrant...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Court Docs: 'Large amount of narcotics' possibly inside suspect car linked to officer's shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. - Newly filed court docs say the two men charged with shooting a Spokane Police officer may have had counterfeit pills inside their car. "Information has been received of the likelihood of a large amount of narcotics possibly being located inside the suspect vehicle," court documents said after a Spokane County Sheriff's Office Detective reported seeing a clear sandwich baggie-sized container on the driver's seat containing a "large quantity of blue pills consistent in appearance with that of 'Mexis' (a counterfeit Oxycontin pill containing Fentanyl)."
SPOKANE, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

20-year-old Arrested for North Idaho Homicide

ST. MARIES, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities say a 23-year-old man is dead while a 20-year-old man is behind bars following a manhunt Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, Lonnie James Layman has been in police custody since Wednesday evening following reports of a shooting earlier in the day in St. Maries. The Benewah County Sheriff's Office and St. Maries Police Department responded at around 11 a.m. and found the 23-year—old with a suspected gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries. Authorities, including the Kootenai County SWAT team, Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshall's office searched an area near Calder after the suspect's vehicle was found abandoned on the St. Joe River Road. Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies located Lonnie and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
SAINT MARIES, ID
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in St. Maries

ST MARIES, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) say they've arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in St. Maries Wednesday morning. 20-year-old Lonnie Layman is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Moses Shearer in the parking lot of the Ridgeview Apartment complex. Layman was arrested in Calder, Idaho and...
SAINT MARIES, ID
KHQ Right Now

SPD investigating shooting in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after shots were fired near Helena Street & Bridgeport Avenue Wednesday evening. According to SPD, no one got hurt. Shell casings were found on the ground in the area. If you have any information about what happened, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
SPOKANE, WA
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Khq
q13fox.com

2 teens shot after an overnight brawl in Northwest Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two teenagers were shot after a large fight broke out at a popular sports complex in Northwest Spokane early Wednesday morning. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), at around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex at 5701 N. Assembly St. after receiving a 911 call about a large fight that led to a shooting.
SPOKANE, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s scary’: Spokane Police adding extra patrols around parks after dark following shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is now dedicating extra patrols to stick around local parks after they close. Most Spokane parks are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., apart from Riverfront Park, which closes at midnight. This response was prompted by the shooting at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex earlier Wednesday morning. Two teenage boys, ages 15...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crash at Third and Maple closes down street, causing slowdowns

SPOKANE, Wash. – A two-car crash at Third and Maple is causing a slowdown Wednesday morning that could affect your morning commute. Spokane police on the scene told KHQ the crash was between a city vehicle towing a lawnmower and another car. Minor injuries have been reported. Police said...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Two teenagers injured in shooting near Dwight Merkel Sports Complex

SPOKANE, Wash.– Two teenagers were shot and injured in a fight early Wednesday morning. Spokane Police officers responded to the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex around 12:45 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a large fight ending in a shooting. Two teenage boys, ages 15 and 16, were shot....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Woman arrested after fleeing police, curbing car in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman who ran from deputies after committing several traffic violations was later arrested, saying she ran because of past misdemeanor charges. At around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies say they saw a woman pull into the Heritage Village Shopping Center parking lot with no headlights or taillights.
SPOKANE, WA

