The Irwins expand their empire: Bindi and her family open a new restaurant and bar at their Crocodile Hunter Lodge in Queensland - which includes a special tribute to Steve

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Bindi Irwin and her famous family have opened a new restaurant and bar at their Crocodile Hunter Lodge in Queensland.

Bindi, 23, excitedly shared the news to her more than 4.9million Instagram followers on Wednesday.

'The Warrior bar and restaurant' also includes a special tribute to Bindi's late father Steve Irwin, with several pictures of him and his family seen on the walls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGdf2_0gP4HTy300
Bindi Irwin and her famous family have opened a new restaurant and bar at their Crocodile Hunter Lodge in Queensland, which features many pictures of the late Steve Irwin on the wall

'Warrior Restaurant & Bar opens tomorrow night @crocodilehunterlodge,' Bindi's post began.

'We look forward to welcoming you for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can even book your own private dining room (swipe to see photo).'

She added: 'Remember to be on the lookout for koalas, kangaroos and emus during your meal.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcKQP_0gP4HTy300
The private room (pictured) at the restaurant looks cosy and ultra modern, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, concrete floors and a strong use of wooden detailing for the furniture and outside areas

The private room at the restaurant looks cosy and ultra modern, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, concrete floors and a strong use of wooden detailing for the furniture and outside areas.

There's also a hint of greenery with plants around the room and some hanging from the ceiling.

The Irwin family, including Bindi, her brother Robert, 18, and mother Terri Irwin, 57, recently announced the launch of The Crocodile Hunter Lodge.

The lodge is where guests of Australia Zoo can stay overnight, which was always a dream of Steve's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LQMX_0gP4HTy300
The Irwin family, including Bindi, her brother Robert, 18, and mother Terri Irwin, 57, recently announced the launch of The Crocodile Hunter Lodge

It has a reception area, luxurious two-bedroom cabins (some wheelchair accessible) and an infinity pool.

Robert said part of the wood used in the building has been repurposed from the crocodile grandstands originally built by Steve.

'So a lot of the lodge is actually kind of in a way hand built by dad,' Robert said of the new construction.

He went on to say the three trees out front were also 'originally planted by dad' with the place being Steve's dream.

Bindi said it was important to continue the legacy of her famous father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJ9tw_0gP4HTy300
The lodge has feature a reception area, luxurious two-bedroom cabins (some wheelchair accessible) and an infinity pool

'This is an exciting time for us as a family to be able to continue on what dad's vision was for Australia Zoo,' Bindi said.

Terri added that Steve always had a dream that visitors could have an immersive experience.

'Steve always had a dream that someday not only could people visit Australia Zoo but to stay overnight. Have the immersive experience.'

'It was so important to us to make his dreams come true with beautiful luxury accommodation surrounded by our conservation work we are known for.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xg53J_0gP4HTy300
Terri added that Steve always had a dream that visitors could have an immersive experience

Steve, known to millions around the world as 'the Crocodile Hunter', died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland.

Bindi was just eight years old at the time.

Following his death, Steve's family, including his daughter Bindi, widow Terri, son Robert and son-in-law Chandler Powell, have continued his conservation work at Australia Zoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10qH9v_0gP4HTy300
Steve, known to millions around the world as 'the Crocodile Hunter', died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland

Robert recently announced the launch of Australia Zoo's NFT artwork series, a rare digital asset stored on a blockchain, to help modernise the business and help conservation efforts.

The Irwin family are said to be worth $89million, but last year Terri revealed she was forced to take out a bank loan to protect the zoo's future after the Covid-19 pandemic.

'We are 11 years from the GFC and still feeling the ripples of that. So I want to be prepared for whatever's coming next,' she told the Courier Mail at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7N5O_0gP4HTy300
Robert recently announced the launch of Australia Zoo's NFT artwork series, a rare digital asset stored on a blockchain, to help modernise the business and help conservation efforts 

