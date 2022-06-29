ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County School Board gets new chair, loses long-time member following runoff

By Adam Benson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3Z8b_0gP4H7sY00

A long-time Horry County school board member who scored endorsements from big GOP names over the past several months will take control of the district’s governing board after coasting to victory in a June 28 runoff.

“It’s always the kids first,” David Cox told The Sun News Tuesday night shortly after polls closed. “Every decision I make is, ‘how will it affect the children,’ but as chairman I have to think of the welfare of the employees as well. It’ s important the teachers feel appreciated and cared about.”

Cox, 70, sailed past challenger Helen Smith, another veteran board member with unofficial results showing that with 95 percent of precincts reporting, Cox had taken almost 57 percent of the vote. Results will be certified by county and state election officials in the coming says.

The win means Cox will oversee a 12-person board that manages South Carolina’s third largest school system serving more than 45,000 students across 56 schools on a nearly $890 million budget.

Cox works as an agent for Elliot Coastal Living, a division of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate.

During the June 14 primary, Cox pulled in nearly 42 percent of the vote to Smith’s 34 percent.

Cox has served on the school board since 2008, when he represented district 9, a portion of Western Horry County between Conway and Loris. He later moved to Myrtle Beach where he won reelection in district 4, which includes a portion of Myrtle Beach and parts of Socastee and Surfside Beach. Cox resides in the Market Commons area.

As chairman, Cox will have unique responsibilities. Board policy tasks its leader and vice-chairman to set agendas, nominate members for committees, interpret decisions related to the board/superintendent relationship and head up the board’s annual superintendent review.

He’ll take over as chairman Jan. 1.

The University of South Carolina graduate announced his candidacy for chairman in January, quickly support from then chairman Ken Richardson. Richardson opted not to run again in a bid to defeat U.S. Rep. Tom Rice in the 7th congressional district..

On June 20, Horry County GOP chairwoman Dreama Perdue announced her endorsement of Cox.

Comments / 4

Frank
3d ago

We the people of Horry County don't want our children taught Critical Race Theory, or LGBTQ transgender queer ideas or anything the liberal socialist democratic movement are teaching the kids up north. We want our children taught American values, to love their Parents and God , respect for the Police Officers, Church and Community ideas.

Reply(1)
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surfside Beach, SC
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Horry County, SC
Education
County
Horry County, SC
City
Socastee, SC
City
Loris, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Though alligator attacks are rare, SC officials still urge caution

MYRTLE BEACH — After the recent death of a Myrtle Beach man, alligator-related attacks and deaths have drawn national attention. Although alligator-related incidents are very rare in South Carolina, state wildlife officials still urge the public to maintain caution when coming into potential contact with one. Since 2000, there...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

5 Reasons Why Those Relocating To Myrtle Beach Prefer Rural Settings

Myrtle Beach is located in Horry County. Horry County is the fastest growing county in the state of S.C. While the primary draw of Myrtle Beach is the beach itself, savvy home buyers have discovered that the vast amount of land in Horry County offers many options for living in a more rural, country setting.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Horry County School Board#Gop#Elliot Coastal Living#The School Board
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police increasing presence for Fourth of July weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department says it plans to have 90 officers working each night during the Fourth of July weekend, including extra staffing on the beach. “We anticipate people are going to celebrate this weekend, but we want them to celebrate smart,” said MBPD...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Retraction: Closure of Colony Road Was Not Election Fraud

Our lawyers reached out to our news team today to inform us that the closure of Colony Road was not intended in any way to harm Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner’s re-election run. While election results show Gardner lost Deerfield 3 t0 1, Mike Couture of Myrtle Beach...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

Florence 4 to officially consolidate with Florence 1 Schools on Friday

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District Four will officially consolidate with Florence 1 Schools on Friday. Students from Timmonsville High School and Johnson Middle School will attend Florence 1 Schools. The Florence Four School Board filed a lawsuit in February over the consolidation, claiming South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman didn’t have the authority to […]
FLORENCE, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
2K+
Followers
136
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy