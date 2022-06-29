Horry County School Board gets new chair, loses long-time member following runoff

A long-time Horry County school board member who scored endorsements from big GOP names over the past several months will take control of the district’s governing board after coasting to victory in a June 28 runoff.

“It’s always the kids first,” David Cox told The Sun News Tuesday night shortly after polls closed. “Every decision I make is, ‘how will it affect the children,’ but as chairman I have to think of the welfare of the employees as well. It’ s important the teachers feel appreciated and cared about.”

Cox, 70, sailed past challenger Helen Smith, another veteran board member with unofficial results showing that with 95 percent of precincts reporting, Cox had taken almost 57 percent of the vote. Results will be certified by county and state election officials in the coming says.

The win means Cox will oversee a 12-person board that manages South Carolina’s third largest school system serving more than 45,000 students across 56 schools on a nearly $890 million budget.

Cox works as an agent for Elliot Coastal Living, a division of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate.

During the June 14 primary, Cox pulled in nearly 42 percent of the vote to Smith’s 34 percent.

Cox has served on the school board since 2008, when he represented district 9, a portion of Western Horry County between Conway and Loris. He later moved to Myrtle Beach where he won reelection in district 4, which includes a portion of Myrtle Beach and parts of Socastee and Surfside Beach. Cox resides in the Market Commons area.

As chairman, Cox will have unique responsibilities. Board policy tasks its leader and vice-chairman to set agendas, nominate members for committees, interpret decisions related to the board/superintendent relationship and head up the board’s annual superintendent review.

He’ll take over as chairman Jan. 1.

The University of South Carolina graduate announced his candidacy for chairman in January, quickly support from then chairman Ken Richardson. Richardson opted not to run again in a bid to defeat U.S. Rep. Tom Rice in the 7th congressional district..

On June 20, Horry County GOP chairwoman Dreama Perdue announced her endorsement of Cox.