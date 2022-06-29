Trevor Lawrence Has Advice For Longhorns Commit Arch Manning

Trevor Lawrence understands what expectations come for the nation's number one overall player

Trevor Lawrence was widely regarded as one of the most gifted quarterbacks to ever come out of high school. He was the consensus number one overall player in his recruiting class. Arch Manning is now held in the same regard as Lawrence once was.

In an interview with The Spun, Lawrence lent Manning some advice for once he begins his college career as a Texas Longhorn.

Lawrence expressed how to manage the expectations of the nation’s top player.

"I'm sure he has a lot of good people in his corner that can help him, but I’d say it’s really important to learn how to manage expectations," Lawrence told The Spun . "It’s important to block out all the noise. The only voices you should listen to are your internal expectations of yourself, your teammates, your coaches and family. You should try to block everything else out. There’s going to be a lot on his plate, but you have to show up ready to learn and grow."

That is especially true of Manning, who many have already begun to view as the 'savior' of the Texas program.

However, Lawerence also stressed that as important as Manning's talent is, he also needs to earn the respect of his future teammates.

"You’re not going to be perfect from Day 1, but he is really talented and has a lot of abilities. He needs to carry that confidence over while knowing you do have to start over. You have to do that at every level. It’s something I’m going through right now in the NFL. So you need to realize you’re there for a reason, but you have to earn that respect from your teammates. He seems like a quarterback who’ll do great."

Lawrence was able to meet everyone’s expectations in college. He led the Clemson Tigers to a national championship victory and went on to be drafted number one overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In three years as the starting quarterback at Isidore Newman, Manning has thrown for 5,731 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions.

Time will tell if Manning can live up to the lofty expectations at Texas.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @ gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.